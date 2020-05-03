Corornavirus: PCB decides to help cricketers, match officials and staff members

At a time when all the cricketing activities across the globe are at halt due to coronavirus pandemic, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to help and support first-class cricketers and other stakeholders facing hardships in this difficult time.

Besides the first-class cricketers, the PCB will also extend its support to match officials, scorers and ground staff as the board has set aside funds from its current fiscal year in these challenging and unprecedented times during which economy around the globe has taken a big hit.

With limited funds available, the PCB has decided an eligibility criteria to ensure only the deserving candidates are supported.

The first-class cricketers whohave played at least 15 matches in the past five seasons and also featured in the 2018-19 season will be eligible to avail the funds.

Meanwhile, the match officials and scorers who have officiated in PCB-organised tournaments in the past two season and ground staff that had been employed by the now defunctregional/district cricket associations before January 1, 2013 and have approximately eight years of service are all eligible to avail the support.

The first-class cricketers, who will meet the criteria, will receive PKR 25,000. The match officials will get PKR 15,000, while the scorers and grounds staff will be given PKR 10,000.

The one-time scheme will be available from May 4 to May 14.This will give the PCB sufficient time to carry out its diligence before releasing funds to the eligible candidates before Eid Al-Fitr, the PCB press release stated.

Reflecting on the same, PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani said: “The PCB feels it has a duty of care towards its stakeholders and, as such, it is imperative that we stand by our people during the lockdown period and support them in the lead up to Eid Al-Fitr. It was the right time to support cricketers, match officials, scorers and grounds staff in this hour of need.

The PCB chairman also applauded former skipper Shaheed Afridi, fast bowler Rumman Raees and batsman Azhar Ali for coming up in front and raising funds to fight the threat of COVID-19.

“It is also heartening to see our cricketers coming out and supporting the people in need by auctioning their prized possessions and through various charities. While I am sure many players are making donations in private, I want to applaud and appreciate Shahid Afridi, Rumman Raees and Azhar Ali who have been at the forefront of this noble cause and have been doing outstanding work," he concluded.

Earlier, the PCB had contributed more than PKR 10 million in the Prime Minister’s Covid-19 Pandemic Relief Fund with half of the share came from the centrally contracted men and women cricketers and the PCB staffers.