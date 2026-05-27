'Could have been chaseable': Blame game erupts in GT camp after lop sided defeat vs RCB in IPL 2026 Qualifier 1; Shubman Gill says this...

Royal Challengers Bengaluru put up a stunning all-round display to outclass Gujarat Titans by 92 runs in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala, booking their place in a second consecutive IPL final in the process. RCB first set the stage on fire with the bat, piling up a massive total of 254/5, before their bowlers systematically dismantled the GT top order early in the chase and never gave them any chance of recovery.

Shubman Gill blames GT fielding after heavy loss against RCB

Reflecting on the defeat, GT captain Shubman Gill acknowledged that his side had been competitive up to a point but ultimately let themselves down through costly fielding errors and an inability to hold their nerve when it mattered most.

Gill said in the post-match interaction: "I mean, not really. I think we were going pretty well up until the 12th, 13th over, and I don't think our fielding was at par, dropping a couple of catches, and then our ground fielding was not up to the mark."

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When asked about the learnings from the game, Gill responded: "Yeah, definitely, you know, this is, like you said, one of those games that we'd like to forget and start over in Mohali."

Called out fielding errors

On whether fielding errors would be addressed at training, the GT captain said: "No, it's definitely something that we do address in the team meetings and also in the practice sessions. But like I said, I don't think it was our day, the intensity was right there, but under pressure situations, we were not up to the mark."

Responding to a question about his confidence heading into the chase, Gill explained: "I mean, it's all about getting a good start, you know. If you get a good power play and on a ground like this we know the ball travels and the outfield is also very quick. So if you would have gotten off to a good start in the power play, any target with the kind of way the wicket was playing and the kind of ground that we were playing at, it could have been chaseable."

Bizarre Hit wicket

Gill also reacted to the bizarre hit-wicket dismissal of Sai Sudharsan, who was dismissed in an unusual fashion after hitting a boundary off the very same delivery. The GT captain remarked: "Yeah, I mean, you don't see that kind of dismissal very often. So that was very unfortunate."

GT's fielding woes proved to be among the most decisive factors in the outcome, with Gujarat fielders dropping two catches off Rajat Patidar in the same over. Patidar made full use of those reprieves and completely seized control of the contest with a breathtaking knock that put the game well beyond GT's reach.

RCB dominate with bat and ball to seal IPL 2026 final berth

Earlier in the contest, RCB produced one of the most remarkable batting performances in IPL playoff history. Captain Rajat Patidar led the charge with a stunning unbeaten 93 off just 33 balls, while Virat Kohli continued his extraordinary season with a quickfire 43 off 25 deliveries. Devdutt Padikkal contributed 30 off 19 balls, Krunal Pandya added a valuable 43 off 28 deliveries, and Jitesh Sharma weighed in with a brisk cameo of 15 off just five balls as RCB posted a commanding total of 254/5.

In reply, Gujarat Titans crumbled under the weight of the massive target. Rahul Tewatia was the lone GT batter to offer any real resistance, fighting hard for 68 off 43 balls, but none of his teammates could provide the support needed to mount a serious challenge against a disciplined RCB bowling attack.

Jacob Duffy was the standout performer with the ball for RCB, finishing with three wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar claimed two scalps and reclaimed the coveted Purple Cap in the process. Josh Hazlewood chipped in with one wicket, and both Rasikh Salam Dar and Krunal Pandya picked up two wickets apiece to round off a thoroughly dominant bowling effort. With this emphatic victory, RCB secured a direct berth in the IPL 2026 final and moved one step closer to successfully defending their title.

GT will now face the winner of Eliminator game played between Rajasthan Royals & Sunrisers Hyderabad at Qualifier 2.