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Could Virat Kohli have changed India's Colombo result? 'Would have kept them switched on' believes Ex-India cricketer

India's failure to finish off Sri Lanka in the Colombo Test has sparked plenty of debate, and former batter Mohammad Kaif believes Virat Kohli's presence could have changed the outcome.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 01:51 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 01:52 PM IST
Could Virat Kohli have changed India's Colombo result? 'Would have kept them switched on' believes Ex-India cricketer
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Could Virat Kohli have changed India's Colombo result? 'Would have kept them switched on' believes Ex-India cricketer
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