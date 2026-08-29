India's failure to finish off Sri Lanka in the Colombo Test has sparked plenty of debate, and former batter Mohammad Kaif believes Virat Kohli's presence could have changed the outcome. India entered the final day with a strong opportunity to complete a 2-0 series sweep. Sri Lanka had lost four wickets and were only 16 runs ahead, leaving India needing to maintain pressure and find the remaining breakthroughs.
Instead, Sonal Dinusha turned the contest around with a determined innings. Sri Lanka eventually declared their second innings at 429/9, leaving India with a target of 216. The match ended in a draw after both teams shook hands.
India had already won the opening Test, meaning the two match series finished 1-0 in their favour.
Kaif Points To India's Lack Of Intensity
According to Kaif, the bigger issue was not a lack of bowling quality but the inability to maintain the required intensity through an extremely long Test match.
Speaking on his YouTube channel, the former India cricketer suggested that Kohli's vocal presence and aggressive approach could have prevented the Indian side from becoming passive.
“Playing Tests isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, boss. It’s a very long game and you have to keep bowling continuously. I felt that if someone like Virat Kohli had been playing this match, he would have been constantly shouting and keeping his team switched on," Kaif said.
Kaif felt India may have relied too heavily on the conditions instead of forcing the issue themselves. The pitch was offering turn, but Sri Lanka's resistance meant India needed to create pressure rather than simply wait for mistakes.
“At times, I felt we took things for granted, thinking, ‘Just keep bowling, it will happen. The ball is turning so much, it will happen on its own," Kaif said.
'Result Would Have Been Different'
The former India batter was particularly critical of the team's energy levels during the decisive phase of the match.
“We created very few things ourselves. Our energy levels were also very low. That is why I am saying, if Virat Kohli had been playing this Test, the result would have been different," Kaif said.
For Kaif, Kohli's value in such a situation would have extended beyond his batting. He believes the former captain's constant communication with teammates could have helped India maintain urgency while trying to dismiss the Sri Lankan batters.
The former India cricketer also felt Kohli would have attempted to unsettle Dinusha through confrontation and verbal pressure.
Kohli's Aggressive Presence
Kaif specifically imagined Kohli urging the Indian players to remain active and demanding more from them during the crucial period.
“The reason is that he would have been telling everyone, ‘Come on, Sarfaraz, come on, Jaiswal’ and he would have gone after Sonal as well. Who were we getting into confrontations with? We were getting into confrontations with Kumara," Kaif added.
Dinusha ultimately became the central figure in Sri Lanka's escape. His unbeaten 133 helped the hosts survive India's attack and secure a draw after India had enforced the follow on. It was his second century of the match, following a 103 in Sri Lanka's first innings.
Kohli's Test Career Already Over
Kohli is no longer available for India's Test campaign. The former captain retired from Test cricket in May 2025, ending his career in the longest format. He had also announced his retirement from T20Is in June 2024. Kohli now plays only ODIs for India.
His absence has nevertheless remained a recurring point of discussion whenever India's Test side faces situations requiring sustained aggression and intensity. Kaif's latest assessment has added another layer to that conversation following India's missed opportunity in Colombo.
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