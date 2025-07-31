‘Country Over Game’: India Withdraw From WCL 2025 Semi-Final Against Pakistan, Pak Advance To Final

WCL 2025: The much-anticipated semi-final clash between India Champions and Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 was cancelled after the Indian team officially pulled out of the tournament. The decision was made in the wake of the tragic Pahalgam terror attack that claimed the lives of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national.

Indian Players Decide to Withdraw in Protest

India Champions released an emotional statement expressing their grief and the reason for their withdrawal. The team said, “With a heavy heart, India Champions have decided to withdraw from the semi-final match against Pakistan. This decision wasn’t made lightly. While we live and breathe cricket, our players have faced emotional turmoil and misplaced judgment when all they’ve ever carried is pride for the nation.”

This marks the second time India has refused to face Pakistan in the tournament. Earlier, they had pulled out of their July 20 league match as well.

Organisers Respect India’s Stand

The WCL organisers responded to India’s decision by cancelling the semi-final and showing solidarity with the Indian team’s sentiments. In their official statement, they said, “At WCL, we have always believed in the power of sport to inspire and bring about positive change in the world. However, public sentiment must always be respected – after all, everything we do is for our audience.”

They added, “We respect the India Champions' decision to withdraw from the semi-finals, and we equally respect the Pakistan Champions' readiness to compete. Taking all factors into consideration, the match between the India Champions and the Pakistan Champions has been called off.”

Semi - Finals Update pic.twitter.com/lTmh3j0sSP World Championship Of Legends (@WclLeague) July 30, 2025

Pakistan Champions Advance to the Final

With India’s withdrawal, Pakistan Champions were given a direct entry into the final of the WCL 2025. They will now face the winner of the second semi-final between South Africa Champions and Australia Champions.

‘Country Over Game, Integrity Over Everything’ - India Champions

The Indian team stood united in their decision, concluding their statement with a powerful message:

“We stand by them and their right to play without fear or blame. We may step away from this match, but not from our principles. Country over game. Integrity over everything. Jai Hind. Jai Bharat.”

The WCL 2025 had seen strong performances from both India and Pakistan. Pakistan topped the points table, while India finished fourth, setting up a fiery semi-final clash. However, the nation’s mood following the Pahalgam tragedy led to an emotionally driven decision by India’s veterans, led by captain Yuvraj Singh.

(This article is authored by Sagar Puri, a seasoned journalist with over four years of experience in Journalism field. Currently covers the sports beat, bringing readers in-depth analysis, timely updates, and engaging narratives from the world of athletics, cricket, and beyond.)