'Country Over My Child': New Dad KL Rahul Shares Emotional Message Before Heading To England, Reveals DC Coach

India Test Opener KL Rahul scored a magnificent century in the second innings of the first test against England at Headingley, Leeds. It was the first match of the five-match Test series. Rahul played a key role in helping India reach 300+ along with Rishabh Pant in the second innings. Notably His 42 in the first innings were crucial too as it paved the way for other batters to score effectively.

Rahul recently became a father welcoming a baby girl on March 24, 2025. Due to it, he also had to miss the first couple of IPL games for Delhi Capitals. But later played the whole season for Delhi. Hemang Badani is the head coach of the franchise and shared a great time with Indian batter this year.

Talking to Times of India, Badani revealed his conversation with Rahul as he heads to England for country duties.

"Country first, Hemang bhai. I care for this team," Rahul told Badani.

Badani on Rahul

Badani further talked about how Rahul has a young family and he could have opted to leave England tour but he didn't.

"Let's not forget, he's a young father, and I don't think his child is travelling with him initially. So for him to say, `Country over my child' - that's a huge call. He could've easily said, `I'm not playing the side game anyway, I'll just go straight to the Test match.' But he didn't," he added.

Earlier Both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had opted out of Test matches due to birth of their children.

Rahul's Contributions

Delhi Capitals failed to qualify for IPL 2025 knockouts where Rahul was the highest scorer with 539 runs at an average of 53.90. Despite team getting eliminated early, He did not stayed back and spent time with his family instead went early for England to adjust with the weather and conditions. He wanted to prepare for the five match Test series leaving no stone unturned.

The 33-year-old also featured in the second unofficial Test for India A against English Lions. He scored a stellar 137 off 247 balls getting used to scoring runs in these conditions. Ahead of the main series, this knock is proving to be a game changer as he is rediscovered his form and runs have started coming like the old times.