NewsCricketCourtney Walsh backs Zimbabwe’s 'Earn Respect' mission ahead of South Africa clash
ZIMBABWE VS SOUTH AFRICA 2026

Courtney Walsh backs Zimbabwe’s 'Earn Respect' mission ahead of South Africa clash

Zimbabwe bowling consultant Courtney Walsh has backed captain Sikandar Raza’s call for the team to deliver strong performances and earn global respect ahead of their T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash against South Africa on Sunday.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Mar 01, 2026, 02:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Courtney Walsh backs Zimbabwe's 'Earn Respect' mission ahead of South Africa clash

Zimbabwe entered the Super 8 stage after an impressive unbeaten run in the group phase of the tournament. Under Sikandar Raza’s leadership, they registered convincing victories over Oman by eight wickets, Australia by 23 runs, and Sri Lanka by six wickets to secure qualification.

However, the side has yet to register a win in the Super 8s and now faces a tough challenge against an unbeaten South African team, who are already preparing for their semifinal campaign. Zimbabwe will be eager to disrupt the Proteas’ momentum and end their campaign on a high note.

Bennett and Muzarabani Lead Zimbabwe’s Campaign

Zimbabwe’s success in the tournament has largely been driven by standout performances from Brian Bennett and fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani. Bennett has been in outstanding form with the bat, scoring 277 runs in five matches to emerge as the second-highest run-scorer of the competition so far. Meanwhile, Muzarabani has spearheaded the bowling attack with 12 wickets in five games at an impressive average of 12, placing him second on the list of leading wicket-takers in the tournament.

Sikandar Raza’s Message: Play to Win and Earn Respect

Following Zimbabwe’s first Super 8 defeat against West Indies, captain Sikandar Raza stressed that the team’s focus remains on competing hard in every match and building respect on the international stage. “Despite the bruises from today, every time Zimbabwe walks out, we aim to win. We want to put in strong performances and earn respect,” Raza had said after the match.

Courtney Walsh Backs Captain’s Vision

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Courtney Walsh echoed Raza’s sentiments, stating that Zimbabwe’s performances throughout the World Cup have already helped the team gain recognition and respect from other nations. “I think what he has said is correct in terms of wanting other countries to look at Zimbabwe with respect. I believe we have achieved that through our performances in this World Cup, and long may that continue,” Walsh said, as quoted by the ICC.

Walsh also praised the team’s consistency and the quality of cricket displayed during the tournament, adding that reaching the Super 8 stage itself is a significant achievement. “The type of cricket we have played proves that. The players were very consistent and made a strong statement. We are happy with how they have performed, and it’s a great success to be here and part of the Super 8,” he added.

Clash in Delhi

Zimbabwe will now take on South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, hoping to produce another spirited performance and continue building their reputation on the global stage despite the challenging circumstances.

