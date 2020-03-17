हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
COVID-19: Pakistan Super League postponed

This comes a day after the Karachi ODI, Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan were postponed on March 16.

Photo: Twitter@thePSLt20

Yet another sports event has been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak around the globe. The Pakistan Cricket Board on Tuesday (March 17, 2020) postponed the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

PCB's took to Twitter to announce the news and said, "HBL PSL 2020 postponed, to be rescheduled. More details to follow in due course."

 

This comes a day after the Karachi ODI, Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan were postponed on March 16.

The Pakistan Cup was also postponed on Monday.

The HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 had entered the semi-final stage and the following two matches were scheduled to be played today:

1) Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, at 2 pm
2) Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, at 7 pm

There have been over 184 positive cases in Pakistan by Tuesday afternoon.

The total number of COVID-19 cases around the world have crossed 1,82,609 with 7,171 deaths.

