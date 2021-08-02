COVID-19: Spin legend Shane Warne tests positive, in self-isolation in England

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation. Warne, who is the head coach of ‘The Hundred’ team London Spirits, and another unnamed member of management team have gone into self-isolation. The spin legend is the head coach of the men’s team for the Lord’s-based franchise but he was forced to sit out Sunday’s (August 1) match after feeling unwell.

A club statement read: “London Spirit men’s head coach Shane Warne will be absent from today’s match against Southern Brave at Lord’s. After feeling unwell this morning, Shane returned a positive lateral flow test and will isolate from the squad and support staff whilst he awaits PCR results.

“A second member of the team management is self-isolating after also returning a positive test. No players have been impacted.” the statement added.

A lateral flow test returned positive and he is now awaiting the result of a PCR test. None of the Spirit playing squad has been affected as of now.

The 51-year-old former Australia leg-spinner, who took 708 wickets from 145 Tests between 1992 and 2007, is the second head coach in the men's competition to test positive for COVID-19 in the first 10 days of the Hundred.

Andy Flower, the Trent Rockets head coach, returned a positive test last weekend and has missed his side's last three fixtures, with Paul Franks stepping into the role. Steven Mullaney, who was deemed a close contact of Flower’s, is the only player in the competition to have been forced to self-isolate as things stand.

Warne’s Spirit side were winless in their first three Hundred games, with two defeats and a no-result. They play Southern Brave at Lord’s on Sunday.

David Ripley, the Northamptonshire head coach and one of the Spirit’s assistants, will act as head coach in Warne’s absence.

