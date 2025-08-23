CPL 2025: 46-Year-Old Imran Tahir Creates History, Breaks Multiple T20 Records After His Sensational Fifer
The 46-year-old Imran Tahir broke multiple records in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 match between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs Guyana Amazon Warriors.
- Imran Tahir creates history in Caribbean Premier League 2025
- Tahir produces a brilliant bowling figure of 5 for 21 for Guyana Amazon Warriors
- Imran Tahir etches his name into the record books after his fifer
Veteran South Africa spinner Imran Tahir etched his name into the record books after his sensational five-wicket haul in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 season.
At 46 years and 148 days, Tahir became the second-oldest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. Tahir is now second only to Tomakanute Ritawa, who registered the bowling figures of 5/19 against Fiji in 2022 at the age of 46 years 299 days.
Tahir also became the oldest captain in T20 history to record a five-wicket haul, becoming the first ever to achieve it in his forties. The record was previously held by Malawi's Moazzam Ali Baig, who took 5 for 22 against Cameroon back in September 2004.
This spell was Tahir’s fifth five-wicket haul in T20 cricket and it placed him joint-second on the all-time list alongside Lasith Malinga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shaheen Afridi, and Shakib Al Hasan. Only David Wiese (7) has bagged more five-wicket hauls in men’s T20 cricket.
Most Five-Wicket Hauls In T20 Cricket
Players Five-wicket hauls
David Wiese 7
Shaheen Afridi 5
Lasith Malinga 5
Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5
Shakib Al Hasan 5
Imran Tahir 5
Tahir, who made his debut in the T20 format in 2006, has played 435 matches in the format, picking 554 wickets at an average of 19.66. He now sits fourth on the all-time wicket-takers list, and remains one of the most prolific bowlers in the history of T20 cricket.
