CPL 2025: 46-Year-Old Imran Tahir Creates History, Breaks Multiple T20 Records After His Sensational Fifer

While leading Guyana Amazon Warriors, the 46-year-old Imran Tahir produced a brilliant bowling figures of 5 for 21 and dismantled the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons in the 9th match of the CPL 2025. During his historic spell, Tahir broke multiple T20 records and led his side to a massive 84-run win at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.At 46 years and 148 days, Tahir became the second-oldest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in T20 cricket. Tahir is now second only to Tomakanute Ritawa, who registered the bowling figures of 5/19 against Fiji in 2022 at the age of 46 years 299 days.Tahir also became the oldest captain in T20 history to record a five-wicket haul, becoming the first ever to achieve it in his forties. The record was previously held by Malawi's Moazzam Ali Baig, who took 5 for 22 against Cameroon back in September 2004.This spell was Tahir’s fifth five-wicket haul in T20 cricket and it placed him joint-second on the all-time list alongside Lasith Malinga, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shaheen Afridi, and Shakib Al Hasan. Only David Wiese (7) has bagged more five-wicket hauls in men’s T20 cricket.Players Five-wicket haulsDavid Wiese 7Shaheen Afridi 5Lasith Malinga 5Bhuvneshwar Kumar 5Shakib Al Hasan 5Imran Tahir 5Tahir, who made his debut in the T20 format in 2006, has played 435 matches in the format, picking 554 wickets at an average of 19.66. He now sits fourth on the all-time wicket-takers list, and remains one of the most prolific bowlers in the history of T20 cricket.