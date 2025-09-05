CPL 2025: Moeen Ali Registers 31st Duck, Breaks Chris Gayle’s Unwanted T20 Record

England all-rounder Moeen Ali etched his name into the record books, but not for the reason he would have hoped. Playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors in Game 21 of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, Moeen was dismissed for a duck, marking the 31st duck of his T20 career. With that, he went past the tally of Chris Gayle (30 ducks), who previously held the record for most ducks in men’s T20 cricket.

A Forgettable Moment in a Storied Career

Moeen, known for his explosive batting and handy off-spin, has had a decorated T20 career across leagues like the IPL, CPL, The Hundred, and Vitality Blast. However, his latest dismissal has put him on top of an unwanted list, surpassing one of the format’s greatest hitters, Chris Gayle.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

While the Englishman has been a reliable match-winner on numerous occasions, the statistic is a reminder of the volatile nature of T20 cricket, where aggressive batting often comes with high risks.

Chris Gayle Slips to Second Spot

The "Universe Boss" Chris Gayle, who revolutionized T20 batting with his power-hitting, now slips to second on the list. Gayle retired with 30 career ducks in T20s, and for years, his tally stood as the benchmark of this unwanted record. With Moeen Ali now moving to 31 ducks, he holds the record outright.

T20’s Risk-Reward Nature

In a format that demands instant impact, even the best can falter. Players like Moeen and Gayle, who often take on the bowlers from ball one, face a higher chance of perishing early. Despite this blemish, Moeen remains one of the most respected all-rounders in world cricket. His contributions with both bat and ball continue to make him a valuable asset for any franchise he represents.