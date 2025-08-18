CPL 2025: Naseem Shah Smashed For 40 Runs As PCB Drops Him From Pakistan’s Asia Cup Squad

Pakistan fast bowler Naseem Shah endured a torrid evening in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2025) as Colin Munro’s explosive century propelled Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) to a commanding win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Once hailed as Pakistan’s white-ball match-winner, Naseem’s wayward spell not only cost his team dearly but also seemed to validate the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to drop him from the upcoming Asia Cup 2025.

Naseem Shah’s Nightmare Spell in CPL 2025

Naseem Shah began CPL 2025 with promise, returning impressive figures of 2/20 vs Antigua and 1/19 vs Guyana, giving the Patriots a strong start to their campaign. But against the in-form Knight Riders, he endured one of his worst T20 outings.

Bowling just three overs, the Pakistan pacer leaked 40 runs without a wicket, with Munro smashing him to all parts of Warner Park. The veteran Kiwi opener dispatched Naseem for two fours and three towering sixes, exposing his lack of rhythm and poor execution both with the new ball and at the death.

While Jason Holder and Waqar Salamkheil kept the Patriots in the contest with two wickets apiece, Naseem’s lack of control undid their efforts. Munro capitalized on the momentum, hammering his way to a sensational CPL century that lifted TKR to a mammoth 231/4 in 20 overs.

Colin Munro’s Masterclass

If Naseem had a night to forget, Munro produced one to remember. The experienced New Zealand batter paced his innings superbly, first consolidating before launching an all-out assault on Patriots’ bowling. His strokeplay against Naseem, particularly in the powerplay and slog overs, was the defining moment of the contest.

Munro’s counterattack not only demoralized the Patriots but also showcased why he remains one of the most feared strikers in franchise cricket. His ability to neutralize express pace with fearless hitting was a textbook lesson in modern T20 batting.

Naseem Shah and the Asia Cup 2025 Omission

Naseem Shah’s struggles in CPL 2025 arrive at a critical juncture, as the PCB announced Pakistan’s squad for the Asia Cup 2025 and T20 tri-series earlier this week. The selectors made bold calls, leaving out stalwarts Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Naseem Shah, instead backing a younger core led by Salman Ali Agha.

Naseem’s expensive spell in the Caribbean now appears to justify his exclusion. While his pace remains his biggest weapon, his inconsistency—particularly at the death—has often hurt Pakistan in high-pressure situations. Against the Knight Riders, his inability to bowl yorkers or execute slower variations underlined the very weaknesses that cost him his spot in the national setup.

Pakistan’s New-Look Squad and Upcoming Challenges

The PCB’s 17-member squad for the Asia Cup 2025 features the likes of Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Khushdil Shah, and Hussain Talat, with selectors emphasizing form and fitness over reputation.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign in Abu Dhabi on September 12 against Oman, before the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan clash on September 14 in Dubai. Head coach Mike Hesson has already warned that conditions in Sharjah and the UAE will test the adaptability of Pakistan’s new-look side, stressing the need for sharp execution in crunch games.

While Aaqib Javed reiterated that stars like Babar and Rizwan are not permanently sidelined, the message is clear—Pakistan are entering a transition phase, where opportunities are earned through form rather than legacy.