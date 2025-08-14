CPL 2025: When And Where To Watch? Schedule, Squads, Players, And All You Need To Know
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 is set to bring another season of high-octane cricket action, with world-class players, iconic venues, and electrifying crowds across the Caribbean. The 13th edition of the tournament will run from 14 August to 21 September 2025, featuring six competitive franchises battling for the coveted title.
Tournament Overview
The CPL 2025 follows a double round-robin league format before the playoffs, which will include the Eliminator, Qualifier 1, Qualifier 2, and the Final. Defending champions Saint Lucia Kings will be keen to retain their crown, while other franchises aim to dethrone them.
Schedule & Venues
The tournament begins with St Kitts & Nevis Patriots vs Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at Warner Park, St Kitts, on 14 August (15 August IST).
Host Venues:
Warner Park, St Kitts
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, St Lucia
Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad & Tobago
Kensington Oval, Barbados
Providence Stadium, Guyana (Playoffs and Final)
Match Timings (IST):
League matches: 4:30 AM
Knockouts & Final: 5:30 AM
Where to Watch CPL 2025
India:
TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: FanCode app and website (also available via OTTplay Premium)
Other Regions:
Global streaming options will vary by country, with certain platforms holding exclusive rights. Fans are advised to check regional broadcasters for coverage details.
CPL 2025 squads:
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons
Rahkeem Cornwall, Shakib Al Hasan, Imad Wasim (c), Jayden Seales, Justin Greaves, Odean Smith, Jewel Andrew, Naveen ul Haq, Obed McCoy, Fabian Allen, Bevon Jacobs, AM Ghazanfar, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo, Karima Gore, Kevin Wickham, Joshua James,
Barbados Royals
Brandon King, Quinton de Kock, Sherfane Rutherford, Rovman Powell (c), Mujeeb ur Rahman, Azmaullah Omarzai, Jomel Warrican, Kadeem Alleyne, Shaqkere Paris, Kofi James, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Zishan Motara, Johann Layne, Ramon Simmonds, Daniel Sams, Eathan Bosch
Guyana Amazon Warriors
Imran Tahir (c), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Iftikhar Ahmad, Moeen Ali, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Shamarh Brooks, Kemol Savory, Ben McDermott, Jediah Blades, Kevlon Anderson, Quentin Sampson, Riyad Latif
Saint Lucia Kings
Tim David, Roston Chase, Tim Seifert, Johnson Charles, Alzarri Joseph, Tabraiz Shamsi, David Wiese (c), Delano Potgieter, Matthew Forde, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre, Javelle Glen, Micah McKenzie, Shadrack Descarte, Johann Jeremiah, Keon Gaston, Ackeem Auguste
Trinbago Knight Riders
Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Nicholas Pooran, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Usman Tariq, Ali Khan, Darren Bravo, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Terrance Hinds, Nathan Edward, Joshua Da Silva, McKenny Clarke
St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Andre Fletcher, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Alick Athanaze, Naseem Shah, Abbas Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mickyle Louis, Jeremiah Louis, Jyd Goolie, Waqar Salamkheil, Dominic Drakes, Ashmead Nedd, Navin Bidaisee, Leniko Boucher
