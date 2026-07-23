Former Pakistani international leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has weighed in ongoing students protest in New Delhi, extending firm backing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while raising sharp questions regarding the motivations behind recurring anti-government mobilizations across India.
Reflecting on the protests organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) at Jantar Mantar, the 45-year-old former cricketer expressed deep concern on social media over what he identified as a predictable, recycled playbook driving street agitations.
In a post published on the social media network X (formerly known as Twitter), Kaneria detailed the multi-step formula he believes underpins these public disruptions:
"I am disturbed because every protest in India seems to have the same script. 1. Abuse Lord Ram. 2. Abuse Bharat Mata. 3. Abuse PM Modi. 4. Abuse PM Modi's late mother. 5. Abuse Brahmins. 6. Abuse Hindutva,"
The former leg-spinner cautioned that opposition groups aiming to induce chaotic political instability similar to recent upheavals in Nepal are operating under a grave delusion. He argued that choosing public disruption over factual engagement hampers national development and dismantles constructive policy debates.
"No discussion. No solutions. Only slogans, abuse, and chaos. The opposition seems to be living under the illusion that one day they will be able to create a Nepal-like situation in India."
Prime Minister Modi Announces Dedicated Fast-Track Courts for Paper Leak Offences
In his first official reaction amidst the ongoing agitation led by the CJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday the establishment of dedicated fast-track courts to accelerate legal proceedings in paper leak cases and enforce strict penalties against perpetrators. The executive measure aims to deliver swift judicial accountability while strengthening trust in the nation’s competitive examination setup.
Outlining the initiative on X, the Prime Minister stated:
“Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks.”
Reaffirming the administration's commitment to student security and educational integrity, Modi added:
“This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared,”
Analytical Take: Social Media Voices and Judicial Reforms in Student Advocacy
Danish Kaneria, one of the few Hindu athletes to represent Pakistan on the international stage, consistently voices alignment with Prime Minister Modi's governance strategies. His frequent digital commentary addresses Indian governance, minority rights across South Asia, and regional political dynamics, making his observations a focal point of debate across digital platforms.
The Impact of Fast-Track Judicial Frameworks
The creation of specialized fast-track tribunals comes at a crucial junction when examination transparency and competitive testing processes dominate public policy debates. By expediting trials through dedicated judicial channels, the government aims to eliminate chronic law enforcement delays, deter organized exam-fraud syndicates, and address the core institutional concerns raised by student advocacy organizations.
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