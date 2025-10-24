“Credit to the Team for Fighting Back”: Harmanpreet Kaur on India’s Semi-Final Spot After New Zealand Win

In a remarkable turnaround at the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, India’s women’s cricket team registered a dominant 53-run (DLS) win over New Zealand, sealing their spot in the semi-finals. After three consecutive losses, the Women in Blue showcased grit, skill, and tactical brilliance to rise to the occasion, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opening stars Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal.

Smriti Mandhana & Pratika Rawal Deliver Spectacular Opening Stand

India’s innings was anchored by a mammoth 212-run opening partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal, setting the tone for a commanding total. Mandhana’s sublime century (105) combined with Rawal’s explosive 122 propelled India to a formidable 340/3 in 49 overs in a rain-affected match. Jemimah Rodrigues’ unbeaten 76 added crucial momentum, helping India post their highest score of the tournament so far.

Speaking after the victory, Mandhana shared her relief at returning to form:

"The last three games were tough, so this win is a big relief. Pratika deserved this as much as I do. I wanted to back myself after the first few nervous overs and focus on dominating the pace bowlers."

India’s Bowling Unit Holds Nerves Under Pressure

Chasing a revised target of 325 in 44 overs under the DLS method, New Zealand struggled to keep up. Veteran Suzie Bates fell early for just 1, while skipper Sophie Devine’s dismissal for six put the visitors on the back foot at 59/3. Amelia Kerr and Brooke Halliday attempted to stabilize the innings with a 56-run partnership, but wickets from Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh (2/25), and Kranti Goud (2/48) kept India firmly in control.

Renuka Singh also celebrated a major milestone, completing 100 international wickets across formats, underscoring her consistency and vital contribution to India’s bowling attack. Despite valiant efforts from Halliday (81) and Isabella Gaze (65*), New Zealand fell short at 271/8, handing India a comprehensive victory.

Harmanpreet Kaur Hails Team Resilience & Tactical Brilliance

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur praised her squad for their composure and resilience under pressure, particularly after a challenging run in the tournament.

"It was not easy, but credit goes to the entire team for the way we fought today. Smriti and Pratika put 200 runs on the board, and sending Jemi at No.3 was the right call. The way she batted is exactly what the world expected from her," Kaur said.

She also addressed the pressures of playing a home World Cup, emphasizing positivity over expectations:

"Whenever you are playing at home, everyone expects a lot. This is our moment to enjoy rather than feel pressure. After three defeats, everyone stood up, lifted each other, and executed the plan perfectly."

While celebrating the win, Kaur acknowledged areas for improvement:

"Our batting has been strong, but we need to strengthen our bowling unit. As a bowling team, we hope to perform better in the knockout matches."