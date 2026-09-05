/Cricket at Asian Games 2026: BCCI told ‘No special treatment’ by IOA, leaves Team India with two choices

India will arrive at the Aichi Nagoya Asian Games as defending champions in both the men's and women's cricket competitions, following their success at Hangzhou 2022. The women's tournament is scheduled to begin on September 17, while the men's competition will start a week later. The BCCI has previously indicated that it is prepared to arrange its own facilities if required to provide suitable conditions for its players. The board will ultimately have to weigh those requirements against the additional responsibilities and logistical obligations that come with operating outside the official Games accommodation.