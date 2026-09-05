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Cricket at Asian Games 2026: BCCI told ‘No special treatment’ by IOA, leaves Team India with two choices

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has made its position clear on the accommodation concerns surrounding India’s cricket teams at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi Nagoya, Japan.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 05, 2026, 11:01 AM IST|Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 11:01 AM IST
Cricket at Asian Games 2026: BCCI told ‘No special treatment’ by IOA, leaves Team India with two choices
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Cricket at Asian Games 2026: BCCI told ‘No special treatment’ by IOA, leaves Team India with two choices
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