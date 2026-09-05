/Cricket at Asian Games 2026: India Men’s and Women’s Squads, full schedule and all information

The Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, are set to feature full-strength Indian men's and women's cricket teams as both sides look to defend their gold medals. India's men's team won gold at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou after their title clash against Afghanistan was washed out, with India awarded the gold medal because of their superior international ranking. The women's team secured gold after defeating Sri Lanka by 19 runs in the final. India will now begin its title defence in Japan later this month.
The women's squad has undergone one change since the original announcement. Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out after suffering a high-grade right hamstring tear during The Hundred on August 3, with Pratika Rawal coming into the squad. Shreyanka Patil remains subject to fitness clearance.
Asian Games 2026 Cricket Schedule
The women's cricket tournament will run from September 17 to September 22, while the men's competition will take place from September 24 to October 3 at Korogi Athletic Park in Aichi Prefecture.
India Women begin their campaign against hosts Japan on September 18 at 10:30 AM IST. The remaining quarterfinals involve Bangladesh against China and Pakistan against Thailand on September 17, followed by Sri Lanka against Malaysia on September 18.
The semifinals are scheduled for September 20, with the bronze medal match and final taking place on September 22.
India Men, meanwhile, enter directly at the quarterfinal stage as one of the seeded teams. Their first match is scheduled for September 28 at 10:00 AM IST, against the second placed team from Group A. Group A consists of Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal, while Hong Kong, China, Malaysia and Oman form Group B. India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the four seeded teams.
The men's semifinals will be played on October 1, followed by the bronze medal match and final on October 3.
India Men's Cricket Squad
BCCI named Shreyas Iyer as captain and Tilak Varma as vice captain for the Asian Games. The squad includes Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
The full squad is: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma (vc), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
Three reserve players, Rasikh Salam, Kartik Tyagi and Vicky Ostwal, will also travel with the Indian contingent, as confirmed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.
India Women's Cricket Squad
Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Bharti Fulmali, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil (subject to fitness), Radha Yadav, Nandni Sharma and Pratika Rawal.
With both teams entering Aichi-Nagoya as defending champions, India will be targeting another double gold medal haul when the cricket competitions begin in September.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.