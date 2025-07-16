Cricket At Olympics: How Will Teams Qualify For LA 2028 Games? Biggest Problem ICC-IOC May Face

Cricket is set to make its long-awaited return to the Olympic Games after 128 years, with the sport confirmed for the LA28 Olympics. The men's and women's T20 tournaments will take place from July 12 to July 19, 2028, with the women’s medal match scheduled for July 20 and the men’s final to be played on July 29. All matches will be held at the Pomona Fairplex, located approximately 50 kilometers from downtown Los Angeles.

Each day will feature matches starting at 9:00 AM and 6:30 PM local time, with double headers planned to accommodate the six-team format within the Olympic schedule. Cricket last appeared in the Olympics during the 1900 Paris Games, where Great Britain defeated France in a one-off match.

"Following the announcement of the confirmed number of teams and the venue for LA28 back in April, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced that the T20 competitions for the men’s and women’s categories at LA28 will run from 12 July to 29 July 2028. The medal matches will be held on 20 July (women’s) and 29 July (men’s) respectively," the ICC stated in an official release.

How Will Teams Qualify?

The pathway to Olympic qualification remains undecided, with the final criteria expected to be discussed during the ICC’s Annual Conference in Singapore starting July 17. There's growing anticipation around whether team rankings will be used as the basis for qualification or if a separate qualifying tournament will be held.

One of the major challenges for the ICC will be addressing the situation with the host nation, the USA. Traditionally, host countries are guaranteed a spot in Olympic sporting events. However, in a six-team tournament where top cricketing nations like Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa may risk missing out, granting the USA an automatic place becomes a complicated decision especially since the USA, despite its strong showing in the T20 World Cup 2024, is still not considered among the elite cricketing sides.

At the AGM, the ICC is expected to take a final call on whether the USA should receive automatic qualification. There is growing support for awarding the USA at least one spot, possibly in the women’s tournament, if not the men’s. However, this decision will also depend on USA Cricket’s administrative standing.

The ICC had previously issued a warning to USA Cricket over governance issues during the last AGM. If those problems persist and USA Cricket is suspended again for non-compliance, it may significantly affect their chances of receiving an automatic Olympic berth. A clearer picture regarding qualification and the status of USA Cricket will emerge after the July 17 meeting.