Cricket fraternity hails Australia on retaining Ashes urn

The cricket fraternity on Monday came in unison to congratulate the Australian team for retaining the coveted Ashes urn against England with a game remaining in hand.

The Tim Paine-led side clinched a 185-run victory over Joe Root's England in the fourth Test of the five- match series at Old Trafford to take an unassailable 2-1 lead and retain the Ashes.

Chasing a 383-run target, England opener Joe Denly (53) was the only batsman to reach the half-century mark as the hosts were bundled out for 197 runs in the fourth innings to hand victory to Australia.

Pat Cummins was the pick of the bowlers for his figures of four for 43, while Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon bagged two wickets apiece. Mitchell Starc and Marnus Labuschagne chipped in with a wicket each.

Following the victory, many current and former cricketers took to social media to congratulate the Australian team.

Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan said that his national side gave a good fight, but Australia were better in all departments.

"What an effort by England today .. Great fight .. But well done Australia on retaining the #Ashes .. no point in pretending but they have been the better team .. better in all departments," he tweeted.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin also congratulated Australia for winning the Ashes, with special mention to Steve Smith who scored 293 runs at Old Trafford to ensured his side retain the sport`s oldest trophy with a match to spare.

"Well done Australia and @stevesmith49 for retaining the ashes. #Ashes19," he tweeted.

Former Australian cricketer John Hastings also lauded the Australian stars for their awesome efforts.

"Well done Australia. Bloody beauty. This test cricket isn’t bad is it?? #retained awesome effort lads," Hastings wrote.

Glenn Maxwell also expressed his happiness, writing, " IT’S COMING HOME!!!! #youbeauty!!! #ashes."

Meanwhile, Former Australian fast medium bowler Ryan Harris wrote, " Yeeeeeesssss Australia! #cmonaussie #youbeautyaussie."

England and Australia will now lock horns in a dead rubber fifth and final Test of the Ashes series at the Oval on September 12.