/Cricket headed to LA 2028 Olympics, But dropped from CWG 2026: What Happened in Glasgow?

As the 2026 Commonwealth Games commence this Thursday, July 23, in Glasgow, international sports fans will notice the absence of several marquee events, most notably cricket. The decision to exclude both men’s and women’s cricket forms part of a drastic restructuring program that has seen nine sporting disciplines removed from the quadrennial multi-sport event.
Historical Perspective
Cricket’s involvement in the Commonwealth Games has been sporadic over its 28-year history. The sport made its inaugural appearance at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Games as a 50-over men's tournament. Following a 24-year hiatus, the discipline was reintroduced at the 2022 Birmingham Games featuring an eight-team women's T20 competition.
During the 2022 edition, the Indian women's national cricket team secured a silver medal, finishing as runners-up to Australia in the final.
Financial Restructuring and Venue Constraints
The absence of cricket in 2026 stems directly from administrative and financial emergency measures taken by event organizers. Victoria, Australia was originally selected to host the 2026 iteration. However, in July 2023, Victorian authorities withdrew from their hosting agreement after projected expenditures surged to between AUD 6 billion and AUD 7 billion (USD 4 billion to USD 5 billion).
To avoid total cancellation of the event, Glasgow, Scotland volunteered as a replacement host under a radically scaled-back operational framework. The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) implemented a streamlined, self-funded model operating entirely independent of public taxpayer funding.
To fit within this restricted fiscal allocation, the sporting lineup was reduced from 19 disciplines at Birmingham 2022 down to just 10 core sports in Glasgow. All events are contained within four existing venues. Alongside cricket, several high-profile disciplines were removed from the schedule, including:
Field Hockey
Badminton
Table Tennis
Wrestling
Rugby Sevens
Operational Logistics
The exclusion of cricket is also tied to venue preparation requirements and logistical expenditures. Hosting international cricket requires specialized pitch curation, maintenance of dedicated turf wickets, and accommodations for large player rosters and support personnel. The 2026 organizational framework prioritized disciplines capable of utilizing existing indoor arenas and athletics infrastructure without requiring costly venue conversions.
The Indian contingent launches its Glasgow 2026 campaign today. Preliminary group stage matches in Lawn Bowls set the athletic proceedings in motion ahead of the official evening opening ceremony.
Day 1 Schedule (All Times in IST)
Time (IST) Event / Discipline Match / Athlete Details
04:50 PM Lawn Bowls (Women's Pairs) India (Pinki Singh & Rupa Rani Tirkey) vs Malta (Connie Rixon & Rebecca Rixon)
06:15 PM Lawn Bowls (Men's Singles) India (Putul Sonowal) vs Canada (Ryan Bester)
10:30 PM Opening Ceremony Flag Bearer: Mirabai Chanu | Baton Bearer: Lovlina Borgohain
Broadcast & Live Streaming Information
Television: Live coverage across India is available on Sony Sports Network and Doordarshan Sports (DD Sports).
Live Streaming: Available via the SonyLIV mobile application and official web portal.
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