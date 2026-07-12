“We've got ourselves to World No. 1, which was a game after a couple of games. All boys are delighted, and we deserve to celebrate. You have to create pace on the ball while hitting the spill. We have spinners with nous and have the ability to make batters think. We've bowled a lot of spin, and they've been exceptional. We've communicated really well in the last 12 months, and we've executed things really well," he concluded.