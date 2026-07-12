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'Cricket is a simple game we complicate': Harry Brook explains England's success after 4-0 India rout

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler expressed immense delight on securing a comprehensive 4-0 series sweep against India.

Published: Jul 12, 2026, 08:30 AM IST|Updated: Jul 12, 2026, 08:30 AM IST
'Cricket is a simple game we complicate': Harry Brook explains England's success after 4-0 India rout
Image Credit: Credits - IANS

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