Cricket Legends from Sachin to Sourav Hail Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur After Record Chase vs Australia

India’s women’s cricket team delivered one of the most unforgettable performances in World Cup history, scripting a sensational five-wicket victory over Australia in Navi Mumbai to storm into the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final. With this breathtaking triumph, India not only booked a ticket to Sunday’s final against South Africa but also shattered records — completing the highest successful run chase in Women's ODI and World Cup history.

Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Deliver a Masterclass Under Pressure

Chasing a daunting 339-run target, India required calm, courage and class — and Jemimah Rodrigues and captain Harmanpreet Kaur supplied it in abundance. Their extraordinary partnership of 167 runs turned the tide after an early wobble, showcasing grit and champion mentality against a world-class Australian bowling attack.

Jemimah Rodrigues stood tall with an unbeaten 127 off 134 balls, an innings of pure timing, maturity and belief — arguably her finest knock in national colours.

Harmanpreet Kaur, the ever-dependable leader, crafted a stellar 89 off 88 balls, mixing smart strike rotation with fearless aggression.

The pair’s composure mirrored India’s evolution — from hopeful contenders to legitimate global powerhouse in women’s cricket.

Sachin, Gambhir, Rohit — Cricket Icons Erupt in Praise

As the crowd at DY Patil roared, cricketing legends and fans worldwide flooded social media in admiration.

Sachin Tendulkar hailed the effort, posting:

“Fabulous victory! Well done @JemiRodrigues and @ImHarmanpreet for leading from the front… Keep the tricolour flying high.”

Former India opener and current men’s head coach Gautam Gambhir lauded the never-say-die attitude, writing:

“It ain’t over till it’s over! What a performance, girls.”

Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik, Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly, Rishabh Pant and others echoed the nation’s pride, calling the win “beyond numbers,” “historic,” and “one of Indian cricket’s greatest nights.”

Even R Ashwin chimed in, saluting Rodrigues’ stunning comeback from being left out earlier in the tournament:

“Take a bow, Jemimah.”

Australia Fight Hard, but India’s Belief Proves Bigger

Australia, the most decorated force in women's cricket, did not make it easy. Phoebe Litchfield's blazing 119 and Ellyse Perry’s composed 77 powered them to 338, a total that looked match-winning.

Yet India approached the chase with conviction — trusting their process, backing their skill and thriving on pressure. Richa Ghosh’s quick cameo late in the chase ensured the job was finished with nine balls to spare, sealing a victory that will be talked about for generations.

A Win That Transcends Sport

This was more than a semi-final. It was a statement — a bold declaration that India’s women belong at the absolute pinnacle of world cricket. From the streets to living rooms to packed stadiums, millions watched a new chapter of Indian sporting pride being written.

Wasim Jaffer summed it best:

“The magnitude of this win isn’t going to sink in for some time… savour it, cherish it.”

Harbhajan Singh added,

“Hamari ladkiya kisi se kam nahi.”

Indeed, they are not.

Next Stop: The World Cup Final

India will now face South Africa on Sunday, with a chance to lift their first-ever Women’s World Cup trophy. With Rodrigues in dream touch, Harmanpreet leading with steel, and the nation rallying behind them, belief has never been stronger.

Whatever happens next, this semi-final will forever be etched in cricket folklore — a testament to India's resilience, heart and hunger for glory.