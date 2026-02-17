Cricket legends unite: Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev lead 14 Captains in appeal for Imran Khan's medical care

A powerful coalition of 14 former international cricket captains has formally petitioned the Pakistan government and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to provide immediate and proper medical care for Imran Khan. The 73-year-old former Prime Minister and 1992 World Cup-winning captain is currently incarcerated and facing reports of a severe decline in his physical well-being.

A High-Profile Appeal

The petition, which was accessed by ANI, highlights the deteriorating health of the legendary all-rounder. The letter is co-signed by an elite group of cricketing royalty, including Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Greg Chappell, Belinda Clark, Michael Atherton, Nasser Hussain, Ian Chappell, Allan Border, Michael Brearley, David Gower, Kim Hughes, Clive Lloyd, Steve Waugh, and John Wright.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Notably, while former Pakistan captains such as Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis, and Shahid Afridi have used social media to voice their concerns, none of them were among the signatories of this specific international petition.

14 Former International Cricket Captains, including Padma Bhushan Sunil Gavaskar, Padma Bhushan Kapil Dev, Greg Chappell, Stephen Waugh, write to the Government of Pakistan regarding the reported condition of Imran Khan, former Prime Minister and former Captain of the Pakistan… pic.twitter.com/X0gmL2nE28 — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2026

Alarming Health Reports

The urgency of the appeal follows reports that Imran Khan has lost approximately 85 percent of the vision in his right eye. His family and supporters have also raised alarms regarding his living conditions. In December 2025, his son Sulaiman described the incarceration environment as a "death cell," a small space typically reserved for those on death row. Khan has been in custody since August 2023 and is currently serving a cumulative 31-year sentence following various corruption charges.

The Full Text of the Petition

The letter signed by the 14 legends emphasizes Khan’s status as a global icon and the values of the sport. The text reads as follows:

"We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket. Imran Khan's contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory—a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders."

The captains noted their personal history with Khan, stating, "Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country."

The petition concludes with a specific plea to the Government of Pakistan to ensure that Khan receives:

Immediate, adequate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists of his choosing.

Humane and dignified conditions of detention in line with international standards, including regular visits by close family members.

Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delay or hindrance.

"Cricket has long been a bridge between nations," the letter continues. "Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn—and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career. We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice."

Political and Sporting Fallout

This appeal arrives during the "darkest period" in Pakistan's cricketing history, as the national team faces a potential early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026. While the current squad grapples with internal management crises and military scrutiny, the global cricketing community has chosen this moment to remind the world that their respect for the 1992 champion transcends the boundary rope and political allegiances.