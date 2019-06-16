Cricket-lovers in Bhopal perform 'rudrabhishek' for India's win

Bhopal: Cricket-lovers in Bhopal on Sunday offered prayers to Lord Shiva for Indian team's victory in their one-day clash against Pakistan in World Cup 2019.

At Maa Vaishno Dhan Adarsh Durga temple, people performed the 'rudrabhishek' while carrying the Tricolour in their hands.

"We prayed to Lord Shiva to ensure the Indian cricket team's victory against Pakistan," said Chandrashekhar Tiwari, Chairman of Sanskriti Bachao Manch.

The Indian team will look to maintain their unbeaten streak in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 when they take on Pakistan at the Old Trafford on Sunday.

Team India recorded excellent wins against Australia and South Africa in the tournament in two out of their clashes in the tournament so far. Their last match against New Zealand was washed out.

India have emerged victorious against Pakistan in all six encounters between the two sides in the previous editions of the tournament. Pakistan will be motivated to secure their first win in the tournament against India.