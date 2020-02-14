हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yuvraj Singh

Please be professional: Yuvraj Singh trolls Sourav Ganguly

Former Indian test cricketer Yuvraj Singh trolled former Indian skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday after Ganguly posted a photograph of his maiden Test century at Lord's.

File Image

New Delhi: Former Indian test cricketer Yuvraj Singh trolled former Indian skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday after Ganguly posted a photograph of his maiden Test century at Lord's.

"Dada logo to hata lo! Your Bcci president now please be professional (sic)," said Yuvraj, who retired from international cricket in June 2019.

 

Ganguly had famously scored 131 on debut in June 1995 against England while fellow debutant Rahul Dravid scored 95 in the same innings.

In the picture, Ganguly can be seen celebrating the ton with Dravid walking towards his future captain to congratulate him.

In the years since, Ganguly became the captain of the Indian team and is credited with ushering in the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh.

Yuvraj SinghSourav GangulyCricketBCCIRahul Dravid
