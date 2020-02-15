हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shahid Afridi

Cricket News: Shahid Afridi, wife Nadia blessed with fifth daughter--See pic

Afridi, who bid adieu to international cricket at the Lord's cricket stadium on May 31, 2018, appeared in a total of 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is for Pakistan during his illustrious career. 

Cricket News: Shahid Afridi, wife Nadia blessed with fifth daughter--See pic
Image Credits: Twitter/@SAfridiOfficial

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and wife Nadia, who were expecting their fifth child, are now proud parents of a baby girl. 

The 45-year-old took to his official Twitter handle to share the news with his well-wishers that he has been blessed with a fifth baby girl by posting a picture. 

"The Almighty’s infinite blessings & mercy are upon me...already having been granted 4 wonderful daughters I have now been blessed with a 5th, Alhamdulillah. Sharing this good news with my well-wishers... #FourbecomeFive," he wrote along with a picture. 

In the picture, Afridi could be seen holding his little munchkin along with his four other daughters Aqsa, Ansha, Ajwa and Asmara.

Notably, Afridi is married to his maternal cousin Nadia Afridi.

Afridi, who bid adieu to international cricket at the Lord's cricket stadium on May 31, 2018, appeared in a total of 27 Tests, 398 ODIs and 99 T20Is for Pakistan during his illustrious career. 

The former Pakistan skipper was a part of the squad that won their maiden and only ICC World T20 trophy in 2009.  Afridi had also led Pakistan to the semifinals of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011. 

Afridi had initially announced his retirement from the game in February 2017 before he made his return to lead Pakistan in the Test cricket after a four-year hiatus. However, the return was short-lived as he made just one appearance in the longest format of the game before retirement.  

Tags:
Shahid AfridiCricketPakistanICC World Cup
Next
Story

2nd T20I: England win last-ball thriller against South Africa to level series

Must Watch

PT23M20S

DNA: Analysis on sacrifice of 40 CRPF personnel