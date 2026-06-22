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Cricket regulator takes no further action against Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson after nightclub incident probe

Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were stood down from the recently concluded second Test following a breach of team protocols. In Stokes’ absence, veteran batter Joe Root captained England.
 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 09:47 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 09:47 PM IST
Cricket regulator takes no further action against Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson after nightclub incident probe
Image Credit: IANS

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