Cricket Returns, Equality Rises: Inside The Historic Los Angeles 2028 Olympics' Schedule

The long-awaited schedule for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games has officially been announced, marking a major milestone in the countdown to one of the most anticipated sporting events of the decade. The opening ceremony is set for July 14, 2028, at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (6:30 a.m. IST, July 15), while the closing ceremony will take place on July 30, 2028, at 9:00 p.m. ET (7:30 a.m. IST, July 31). The announcement also coincides with the confirmation that ticket registration for LA28 will open in January 2026, giving fans worldwide a head start to plan their Olympic experience.

Biggest Olympic Games in History

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics are projected to be the largest ever, featuring 51 sports contested across 49 venues. These locations are distributed across 18 zones in the greater Los Angeles region, with select events also being hosted in Oklahoma City.

“Athletes and fans from around the world now have what they need to plan an unforgettable Olympic experience,” said LA28 CEO Reynold Hoover, as quoted by NDTV Profit.

Historic Step for Gender Equality

The 2028 Games are set to break new ground in gender representation. For the first time in Olympic history, every team sport will have equal or more women’s teams than men’s, contributing to a record 50.5% of the total 11,200 athletes being women. This milestone marks a historic commitment to gender balance at the Games.

Opening Ceremony Details

The 17-day extravaganza will officially begin on July 14 (ET), featuring a vibrant opening ceremony that will celebrate culture, creativity, and global unity. Fans in India can tune in live at 6:30 a.m. IST on July 15.

The Games will run until July 31 (IST), concluding with a spectacular closing ceremony that promises to highlight the best of sport, art, and entertainment.

Focus on Women’s Sports to Kickstart LA28

The Los Angeles Olympics will open with a strong emphasis on women’s sports. Day 1 will witness a historic moment as the women’s triathlon kicks off the competition, followed by the much-awaited women’s 100m final.

While track and field events will headline the first week, swimming competitions are scheduled to dominate the second week, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Cricket’s Historic Comeback

All eyes will be on the return of cricket to the Olympics after more than a century-long absence. The women’s cricket final will be held on Day 6, while the men’s final will take place on Day 15.

This inclusion marks a major global milestone for the sport, especially for cricket-loving nations like India, Australia, and England.

“Super Saturday” – The Biggest Day of LA28

Organisers are calling Day 15 the most thrilling day of the Games — dubbed “Super Saturday.”

This day will feature 26 finals across 23 sports, including 15 medal matches in team events and multiple individual gold-medal contests.

The final weekend will conclude with endurance races, as the women’s marathon unfolds on July 29, followed by the men’s marathon on July 30, officially closing the LA28 Games.

Ticket Registration and Booking Details

Fans eager to experience the Olympics live can start their ticket registration in January 2026 via LA28.org. Ticketing will be handled by AXS and EVENTIM, the official providers for the Games.

A total of 14 million tickets will be available to the public, with flexible pricing to ensure global accessibility. According to LA28’s Chief of Sport Shana Ferguson (AFP), organizers will not implement dynamic pricing to keep costs stable for fans.

Premium Hospitality and Payment Options

For fans seeking premium access, exclusive hospitality and VIP experiences will be available through ‘On Location’, the official provider for both the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Visa remains the official payment partner, continuing its long-standing association with the Olympics. Interested attendees are encouraged to subscribe to the LA28 newsletter for the latest updates on registration, schedules, and venue details.

A Global Celebration Awaits

The Los Angeles 2028 Olympics promise to be a celebration of diversity, inclusion, and sporting brilliance. With record-breaking gender parity, the return of cricket, and world-class competition across 51 sports, LA28 is poised to redefine what an Olympic Games can be.