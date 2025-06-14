Cricket Rules Changed: New MCC Law Makes Multiple Airborne Boundary Touches Illegal Under ICC Playing Conditions

In a landmark decision that’s set to reshape modern fielding dynamics, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has announced a crucial amendment to the law governing boundary catches—specifically targeting the much-debated ‘bunny hop’ maneuver made famous by Michael Neser during the 2023 Big Bash League (BBL). The MCC’s new interpretation, which restricts airborne fielders from making multiple contacts with the ball outside the boundary, will be integrated into ICC’s playing conditions this month and officially enter the MCC’s Laws in October 2026.

The Catch That Sparked Controversy

Michael Neser’s catch for Brisbane Heat against Sydney Sixers lit up BBL 2023. Chasing a lofted shot from Jordan Silk, Neser caught the ball while airborne near the boundary, tossed it up mid-air as his momentum carried him over the rope, jumped again while still airborne outside the field, and palmed the ball back in before returning inside the field of play to complete the dismissal.

Though technically legal under the existing Law 19.5.2, the catch caused a storm on social media and among cricketing purists. Many deemed it against the spirit of the game—even though it followed the letter of the law. The MCC has now stepped in to rectify that perception.

New Law: One Airborne Touch, Then Back In

Under the revised regulation, a fielder who has jumped from outside the boundary is allowed only one touch of the ball while airborne. To complete the catch legally, they must land wholly within the boundary afterward. Any second contact made while still airborne outside the rope, or if the fielder lands outside after that touch, will automatically result in a boundary.

Relay catches will also fall under this umbrella. If a fielder touches the ball from outside the rope—even to pass it to a teammate—they must return within the field of play before the ball is caught or grounded again. This essentially ends the multi-contact aerial acrobatics that have become increasingly common in limited-overs cricket.

Why MCC Felt Change Was Needed

In an internal note circulated by the MCC and shared with ICC member boards, the custodians of the game acknowledged that while these efforts have produced "some spectacular" moments, they have also resulted in "unusual-looking catches that, to the majority of the cricketing public, feel unfair."

Specifically, the MCC cited Neser’s effort as an example of a fielder who had “gone too far” in exploiting a legal loophole. The change, according to MCC, aims to align the laws more closely with public perception of fairness while still preserving the artistry of fielding.

What Remains and What Changes

Importantly, Law 19.5.2’s core principle—that a fielder’s last contact with the ground before first touching the ball must be inside the boundary—remains intact. What changes is the allowance for multiple mid-air touches outside the boundary, which has now been removed.

The MCC stopped short of rolling the law back to its pre-2010 version, which would have invalidated many of today’s spectacular catches. The likes of Harleen Deol's jaw-dropping catch against England and Alex Hales’ efforts in BBL 2020 are still legal under the new version, as long as the fielder makes the final play inside the boundary.

When the Rule Takes Effect

The ICC will implement the change immediately as part of the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle starting June 17 with Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh in Galle. However, the formal incorporation into the MCC Laws will occur in October 2026, during the next round of global law revisions.