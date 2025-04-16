Cricket Set For Historic Olympic Return At LA28: Pomona Fairgrounds To Host T20 Action After 128 Years

In a decision set to reshape the global cricketing landscape, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has officially confirmed that the Fairgrounds in Pomona, Southern California, will host cricket at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The announcement marks a significant milestone in the sport’s modern evolution, setting the stage for its much-anticipated Olympic return after a staggering 128-year hiatus. The move has ignited excitement across the cricketing world, from traditional powerhouses like India, England, and Australia, to emerging markets such as the United States, where the game is beginning to find fertile ground.

T20 Format Takes Center Stage at the Olympics

The T20 format, known for its fast-paced action, thrilling finishes, and global appeal, will be the format of choice for the LA28 Olympics. According to the IOC’s Executive Board announcement on April 9, six men’s and six women’s teams will compete in the tournament, with a player quota of 90 athletes per gender. Each squad will consist of up to 15 players, creating a compact, high-stakes competition that promises to captivate both seasoned cricket fans and new viewers alike.

With cricket’s growing footprint in North America — driven in part by leagues like Major League Cricket (MLC) — the selection of a U.S. venue is a strategic masterstroke. The Pomona Fairplex, known for its sprawling grounds and accessibility, offers a unique backdrop for cricket’s Olympic revival, blending sporting tradition with Southern California's vibrant culture.

Jay Shah Hails a “Significant Step” for Global Cricket

ICC Chair Jay Shah, one of the key figures behind cricket’s Olympic push, welcomed the venue announcement with optimism and vision.

“We welcome the announcement of the venue for cricket at Los Angeles 2028 as it is a significant step towards the preparation for our sport's return to the Olympics,” Shah stated.

Highlighting the potential to expand cricket’s global footprint, Shah emphasized how the T20 format is tailored to attract new demographics while preserving the essence of the sport.

“Although cricket is a hugely popular sport, it will be a fantastic opportunity to expand traditional boundaries when it features in the Olympics in the fast-paced, exciting T20 format that should appeal to new audiences.”

Historic Context: Cricket’s Journey Back to the Olympics

Cricket was last played at the Olympics in 1900 during the Paris Games, when Great Britain defeated France in the only match ever contested. Its return in 2028 not only revives a long-lost Olympic sport but also positions cricket on the biggest multi-sport stage, alongside fellow debutants like flag football, lacrosse, and squash.

The sport’s Olympic re-entry is a product of years of lobbying, strategic partnerships, and data-backed presentations highlighting cricket’s massive global fan base — over 2.5 billion strong, according to the ICC.

Cricket in Multi-Sport Games: Building the Foundation

Cricket’s inclusion in past multi-sport events helped lay the groundwork for LA28. The T20 format made its debut at the Asian Games in 2010 and returned in 2014 and 2023. The 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham also featured a women’s T20 tournament, showcasing the sport’s rising popularity and the growing competitiveness of women’s cricket.

These events proved critical in demonstrating the sport’s compatibility with Olympic infrastructure, athlete quotas, and scheduling, all while delivering broadcast-friendly, engaging content.