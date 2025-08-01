Cricket South Africa Annual Awards 2024‑25: Keshav Maharaj, Temba Bavuma Shine Bright - Check Full List Of Award Winners

In a spectacular showcase of South African cricketing talent, Keshav Maharaj and Nonkululeko Mlaba clinched the prestigious Men’s and Women’s Players of the Year, respectively, at Cricket South Africa’s annual awards ceremony. The gala celebrated stellar performances across formats during the 2024‑25 season.

Major Individual Honours

Men’s Player of the Year: Keshav Maharaj dominated the season with a remarkable 40 wickets in seven Test matches between August 2024 and January 2025. He also ranked as South Africa's third‑highest wicket‑taker at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Women’s Player of the Year: Nonkululeko “Lefty” Mlaba earned multiple top honours, SA Women’s Player of the Year, Women’s Players’ Player, T20I Player of the Year, and Women’s Best Delivery Award. She finished as the second‑highest wicket‑taker at the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup with 12 scalps, and made history with 10 wickets in a single Test against England in December 2024.

International Format Winners

Men’s Awards

Test Player of the Year: Temba Bavuma, powered by two centuries at home versus Sri Lanka and Pakistan, was integral to South Africa’s journey to the WTC Final.

ODI Player of the Year: Heinrich Klaasen; his solid run-scoring against Pakistan earned him the accolade despite limited fixtures.

T20I Player of the Year: Anrich Nortje, standout performer during the T20 World Cup.

International Newcomer of the Year: Ottneil Baartman, whose frugal bowling in the T20 World Cup caught attention.

Players’ Player of the Year: Kagiso Rabada, voted by teammates for his impact across formats.

Women’s Awards

ODI Player of the Year: Annerie Dercksen, ICC’s 2024 Newcomer of the Year, led the scoring in the May tri-series with India and Sri Lanka, notching her first ODI century.

International Newcomer of the Year: Ayanda Hlubi, whose seaming display marked her as a future star.

Domestic & Coaching Honours

Domestic Highlights:

Lhuan‑dré Pretorius delivered three centuries in five matches, including a match-saving ton in the final, earning him top domestic batting honours.

Jon-Jon Smuts was recognised for consistency in the one-day format.

Kwena Maphaka, joint-leading wicket‑taker in the CSA T20 Challenge, claimed the T20 Player of the Season award.

Coaching Awards:

Russell Domingo was named Division 1 Coach of the Year.

Ahmed Amla received the Division 2 Coach of the Year award.

Special Recognition:

Dane Paterson was honoured with the Makhaya Ntini Power of Cricket Award, celebrating his inspirational contribution off the field and in grassroots development.

Cricket South Africa’s 2024‑25 awards highlighted a riveting mix of established match‑winners and emerging talent. From the spin wizardry of Maharaj and Mlaba to the game-changing leadership of Bavuma, it was a season to remember, and a testament to a bright future for Proteas cricket.