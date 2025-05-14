Advertisement
Cricket South Africa Stands Firm On IPL 2025 Standoff: What It Means For Overseas Players And The WTC Final

Cricket South Africa insists on bringing back its players by May 26, creating a major obstacle for the BCCI as IPL 2025 resumes amid the revised schedule.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Kharade|Last Updated: May 14, 2025, 09:12 AM IST|Source: Bureau
In a significant development that could heavily impact the latter stages of the IPL 2025, Cricket South Africa (CSA) has taken a firm stance against extending the participation of its World Test Championship (WTC) final-bound players in the cash-rich tournament. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), already grappling with a disrupted schedule due to the Indo-Pak tensions, now faces a fresh dilemma over player availability just as the league enters its most crucial phase.

With the IPL set to resume on May 17 after an abrupt suspension, franchises are scrambling to reassemble their full-strength squads. However, the CSA directive could force several teams to proceed without their marquee South African stars from May 26 onwards — the original date agreed upon by both boards before the revised schedule pushed the final to June 3.

South African Core Players Likely to Exit Before IPL Playoffs

CSA’s decision is rooted in its meticulous preparation for the upcoming WTC Final against Australia at Lord’s, scheduled from June 11. A total of eight South African players active in IPL 2025 have been named in the WTC squad, including key names like:

  1. Marco Jansen (Punjab Kings)
  2. Aiden Markram (Lucknow Super Giants)
  3. Lungi Ngidi (RCB)
  4. Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans)
  5. Ryan Rickelton, Corbin Bosch (Mumbai Indians)
  6. Wiaan Mulder (SunRisers Hyderabad)
  7. Tristan Stubbs (Delhi Capitals)

These players have been directed to return home by May 26 in order to assemble at Arundel, England, by May 31 for a warm-up match against Zimbabwe starting June 3. CSA head coach Shukri Conrad was unequivocal in his message, stating, “We want our players back on the 26th, and nothing has changed from our perspective.”

IPL 2025 Schedule Faces Disruption Again: Stakes Soar for Franchises

The revised IPL playoffs schedule—with Qualifier 1 on May 29, Eliminator on May 30, Qualifier 2 on June 1, and the final on June 3—directly clashes with CSA’s WTC preparations. Franchises like Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, SunRisers Hyderabad, and RCB, all boasting key South African players, now find themselves in a precarious position.

Even as BCCI officials continue negotiations with CSA counterparts, including Director of Cricket Enoch Nkwe and CEO Pholetsi Moseki, the chances of a compromise appear slim. Nkwe confirmed to Cricbuzz, “We are still in discussions with the IPL and BCCI,” but insiders suggest that CSA is unlikely to soften its stance, prioritizing national duty ahead of league commitments.

Silver Lining: Some Proteas Stars to Stay Till End of IPL

While the situation spells trouble for teams relying on WTC squad members, some South African players not selected for the WTC final are expected to stay with their IPL sides until the very end. This list includes:

  1. Faf du Plessis, Donovan Ferreira (Delhi Capitals)
  2. Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje (Kolkata Knight Riders)
  3. David Miller, Matthew Breetzke (LSG)
  4. Dewald Brevis (CSK)
  5. Gerald Coetzee (GT)
  6. Heinrich Klaasen (SRH)
  7. Rising stars like Nandre Burger, Kwena Maphaka, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius

This group offers some relief to franchises hoping to maintain squad balance as the tournament heads toward a high-stakes finish.

