'Cricket won’t suffer without them', Atul Wassan’s brutal take after ICC rejects Bangladesh plea

Former India cricketer Atul Wassan has delivered a no-holds-barred verdict on Bangladesh after the International Cricket Council rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s request to shift its T20 World Cup 2026 matches out of India. Wassan fully endorsed the ICC and the Board of Control for Cricket in India, saying the global body made the only sensible call and accusing Bangladesh of “sulking” after IPL fallout. The ICC confirmed on January 21 that the T20 World Cup 2026 will begin as scheduled on February 7, with Bangladesh playing their group-stage matches in India. The decision ends days of uncertainty around a potential venue shift to Sri Lanka.

Why Bangladesh asked for a venue change



The dispute traces back to the BCCI directing Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their IPL 2026 squad following reports of atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh. In response, the Bangladesh Cricket Board sought to move their World Cup matches out of India, citing security concerns. After reviewing detailed security assessments and finding no credible threat, the ICC firmly rejected the request.



Atul Wassan’s full, blunt statement



Speaking to ANI, Wassan did not soften his stance and backed both the ICC and the BCCI in strong terms. “Well done ICC because I was expecting this, and the right decision has been made by ICC, and well done BCCI also because it’s not fair for a team to just put all the teams under pressure and under inconvenience. It’s such a big tournament, and you should have thought of this before.

You got miffed, and you’re sulking that one of the players was taken away from IPL, and you’ve taken this step. So now, if they don’t come as is, I don’t think cricket will be diluted. You know we can have Scotland. Bangladesh is not rated to win any of the tournaments.”

Wassan’s remarks underline his belief that global events cannot be held hostage to bilateral or franchise-level disputes, especially so close to the start of a major ICC tournament.



Bangladesh’s World Cup schedule stays intact



The ICC has confirmed that Bangladesh’s T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures will go ahead in India as originally planned:

February 7: Bangladesh vs West Indies at Eden Gardens

February 9: Bangladesh vs Italy at Eden Gardens

Group match: Bangladesh vs England in Kolkata

Final group match: Bangladesh vs Nepal at Wankhede Stadium

The opening match at Eden Gardens keeps Kolkata at the heart of the tournament launch.



ICC issues clear warning to Bangladesh



Along with rejecting the venue shift request, the ICC has reportedly warned the BCB that failure to travel to India could result in Bangladesh being replaced by Scotland.

This contingency plan reflects the ICC’s resolve to protect the tournament’s schedule, commercial commitments, and competitive balance.



Bigger message from the ICC decision



Beyond Bangladesh, the ruling sends a strong signal across world cricket:

ICC tournaments will not be altered due to political or league-related disputes.

Security assessments, not pressure tactics, will guide venue decisions.

Teams unwilling to comply risk being sidelined, regardless of status.

Bangladesh have also reportedly banned IPL broadcasts domestically, further escalating tensions. However, with the ICC decision final, attention now shifts back to on-field action.

For India as hosts, the verdict removes uncertainty weeks before kickoff. For Bangladesh, the choice is stark: compete under the agreed framework or risk missing the biggest T20 stage.