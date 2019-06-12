Cricket World Cup 2019: David Warner hits 15th ODI ton, second in World Cups

Australian opener David Warner hit his 15th ODI hundred on Wednesday as Australia looked on course to post an imposing total against Pakistan in their 2019 Cricket World Cup match in Taunton. Warner hit 11 fours and a six to reach his century in 102 balls in the 36th over of the innings. This is Warner's third successive ODI hundred against Pakistan.

This was Warner's first ton for Australia since his returned to international cricket after serving a one-year ban for ball-tampering. This is the Australian southpaw's second century in World Cups. In 2015, he had hit 178 runs in Australia's match against Afghanistan.

Warner started the 2019 World Cup on a positive note with an unbeaten 89 against Afghanistan but he failed to score big in the second match against West Indies. Warner looked completely off-c0lor in the match against India and scored 56 runs in 84 balls. But he looked a completely different player and added 146 for the opening wicket with Aaron Finch.

It may be recalled that Warner and Steve Smith were banned for one year after being found guilty in the ball-tampering scandal. They were included in Australia squad after their ban period was over.

Warner, 32, started his international career for Australia in a Twenty20 International against South Africa at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on January 11, 2009. He made his ODI debut on January 18, 2009 against South Africa. Warner scored his first ODI ton against Sri Lanka on March 4, 2012 at Brisbane.