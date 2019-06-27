Cricket World Cup 2019: Dhoni's 56 off 61 against West Indies leaves Twitter divided

Former Indian skipper Mahender Singh Dhoni scored 56 off 61 ball against West Indies in India's World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday but Twitter appeared divided in their reaction to Dhoni's crucial innings.

Batting first, India scored 269 runs in their allotted quota of 50 overs. The score looked a little low as per India's batting standard but it was definitely not easy to score big on a pitch which had both movement and turn. Dhoni batted with caution throughout his innings before going on a rampage in the final over, but it was his batting in 49th over that left Twitter divided.

Dhoni had scored 40 runs off 55 deliveries till the 49th over but he broke all shackles in the final over and hit two sixes and one four to score his 50. But many netizens are of the view that Dhoni played slow before the 50th over which built unnecessary pressure on Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya to go after the bowlers and ultimately lose their wicket. Pandya batted brilliantly to score 46 off 38 deliveries and Twitter was mighty impressed by the all-rounder's innings.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

Had they taken this with Pandya in such form & Kolly at the other end, 300 was on pic.twitter.com/h4PX5rLAfh — abhi (@Fake_Acc18) June 27, 2019

I am wondering that people expect a batsman coming at no.6 after 4 fairly early wickets to score at 200 SR. This is just pure hatred for Dhoni. I thought he paced his innings well today. 220 all-out better than 268-7. #INDvWI — Ankit Barlota (@AnkitBarlota) June 27, 2019

When Pandya hits a boundary but then you realize it's the last ball of the over and now Dhoni's on strike again - pic.twitter.com/2MH3n7MObt — . (@EccentricFella) June 27, 2019

Doni in other overs vs Dhoni in last over #INDvsWI pic.twitter.com/MMIHqcUMG0 — Sharad Kotriwala (@ModijiKaHathHai) June 27, 2019

The target set by India however proved too big for West Indies as the Men In Blue registered a comprehensive 125-run win over them. Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for India once again by claiming four and two wickets respectively.