ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Cricket World Cup 2019: Dhoni's 56 off 61 against West Indies leaves Twitter divided

MS Dhoni batted with caution throughout his innings before going on a rampage in the final over, but it was his batting in 49th over that left Twitter divided.

Cricket World Cup 2019: Dhoni&#039;s 56 off 61 against West Indies leaves Twitter divided
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@BCCI

Former Indian skipper Mahender Singh Dhoni scored 56 off 61 ball against West Indies in India's World Cup 2019 match at Old Trafford in Manchester on Thursday but Twitter appeared divided in their reaction to Dhoni's crucial innings.

Batting first, India scored 269 runs in their allotted quota of 50 overs. The score looked a little low as per India's batting standard but it was definitely not easy to score big on a pitch which had both movement and turn. Dhoni batted with caution throughout his innings before going on a rampage in the final over, but it was his batting in 49th over that left Twitter divided.

Dhoni had scored 40 runs off 55 deliveries till the 49th over but he broke all shackles in the final over and hit two sixes and one four to score his 50. But many netizens are of the view that Dhoni played slow before the 50th over which built unnecessary pressure on Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya to go after the bowlers and ultimately lose their wicket. Pandya batted brilliantly to score 46 off 38 deliveries and Twitter was mighty impressed by the all-rounder's innings.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

The target set by India however proved too big for West Indies as the Men In Blue registered a comprehensive 125-run win over them. Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball for India once again by claiming four and two wickets respectively.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019, Cricket World Cup 2019, Mahender Singh Dhoni, India, West Indies
