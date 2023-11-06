Explained: What Is 'TIMED OUT' Dismissal And Why Angelo Mathews Was Given Out During Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match

A shocking turn of events happened in New Delhi as the world witnessed a 'timed out' dismissal in international cricket for the first time in history. Sadly for Sri Lanka, it was veteran cricket Angelo Mathews who walked back to the pavilion without facing a single delivery in his team's World Cup clash against Bangladesh at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. To be fair to Shakib Al Hasan, there was nothing wrong with the dismissal as it is legal to appeal for a timed out dismissal when the clock has crossed the certain amount written in the rulebook. However, one can still question if it's within the spirit of cricket or not. However, we will explain to you what exactly happened in Delhi and why was Mathews given out by the umpires without even facing a single delivery.

ALSO WATCH: Angelo Mathews Becomes First Player To Get Timed Out In International Cricket

Watch what happened here:

Angelo Mathews got timed out pic.twitter.com/Jqfw9dXupK Shawstopper (@shawstopper_100) November 6, 2023

What does the rulebook say?

The ICC revised the timed-out rule in September 22, bringing down the time from 3 minutes to 2 minutes. Earlier, the time was three minutes to take strike but now it has been reduced. If the batter fails to do so, the opposition captain can appeal for time out and that is exactly what Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan did in Delhi.

"It’s against the spirit of the game, that’s what I feel about this," on air Waqar Younis said after watching the scene. (ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Entire Sri Lanka Cricket Board Sacked After Team’s 302-Run Loss To India)

"It's such a big moment in this game. Shakib Al Hasan must have appealed because the umpire couldn't have made a decision unless you have appealed. There shouldn't have been an appeal there. Because he was on the field and if there was something wrong with his helmet, he should be allowed to fix it. 2-3 extra minutes wouldn't have made any difference. That's not good scenes, I must say that," he added.

“After the fall of a wicket or the retirement of a batter, the incoming batter must, unless Time has been called, be ready to receive the ball or for the other batter to be ready to receive the next ball within 2 minutes of the dismissal or retirement. If this requirement is not met, the incoming batter will be out, Timed out,” says the World Cup playing conditions.