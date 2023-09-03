Former India cricketers Gautam Gambhir and Mohammed Kaif got into a heated discussion over the debate of who should be the first-choice wicket-keeper of India for the ODI World Cup 2023 and number 5 batter following Kishan's sensational knock of 82 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023.

During the discussion on Star Sports, Kaif expressed the opinion that, despite Ishan's impressive half-century against Pakistan, he should make room for KL Rahul in the lineup. In contrast, Gambhir argued that current form holds greater significance than a player's reputation or name. (WATCH: With Virat Kohli In Dressing Room, Babar Azam Receives Gift From Die-Hard Sri Lankan Fan During India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Clash)

"Kl Rahul is a proven match-winner. At No. 5, his numbers are fabulous. So Rahul Dravid knows, there is that clarity in his mind that…remember, Mohammed Shami was dropped today. So, when KL Rahul is fit again, he will be playing in the XI and Ishan Kishan will have to wait for his next opportunity,” said Kaid.

"Ishan is doing all that he needs. He scored in that series against West Indies…his graph is only going up and is getting better by the day. He has a double century to his name as well. He has class and talent but he cannot replace Rahul yet because the latter is not playing because of bad form, but due to an injury," he added.

Gambhir, however, expressed his disapproval over Kaif’s views and asked "To win the World Cup, name is more important or form?"

"Had Kohli or Rohit made those four consecutive fifties, would you have said the same thing about KL Rahul? When you are preparing to win a World Cup, you don't look at a name, you look at the form of a player that could win you the trophy," Gambhir said.

"Ishan has done everything possible to become the frontrunner. We are only making this argument because he hasn’t played as many international matches as Rahul," said Gambhir. (Dhoni Fans Recall 2011 World Cup Final As Gambhir Surprising Take On Who Should Get Credit To Win Match Goes Viral - Watch)

"Yes Rahul is a proven player at No. 5 but for Ishan, who has never batted at that position comes in and score 82 against a bowling attack like Pakistan under that pressure, then you cannot compare the two at all," the 41-year-old concluded.

India have already done a similar thing by picking KL Rahul after a long injury in major tournaments like the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup, but it did not pay off like they expected in the year 2022.