Cricket World Cup 2023: Ticket Sale For Team India's Matches In Delhi, Chennai & Pune To Start On 31st August

For those keen to secure their seats for other India fixtures, the ticket sale will continue on September 1, 2, and 3

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2023, 10:08 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Cricket enthusiasts around the world, mark your calendars! The much-awaited ticket sale for the ODI World Cup 2023 is just around the corner, with a special treat in store for Indian fans. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that tickets for India's matches in Chennai, Delhi, and Pune will go live on Thursday, August 31, starting from 8 PM (IST). This news has sent waves of excitement among cricket aficionados, especially those eager to witness Team India's journey in this prestigious tournament.

India's Schedule Revealed

India, a cricketing powerhouse, will commence their campaign in the World Cup on October 8, clashing with arch-rivals Australia at the historic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Just three days later, on October 11, they'll face Afghanistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. On October 19, Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) will witness the action-packed encounter between India and Bangladesh.

Dates for Your Diary

For those keen to secure their seats for other India fixtures, the ticket sale will continue on September 1, 2, and 3. September 1 will see tickets going live for matches in Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Mumbai. On September 2, fans can grab tickets for games scheduled in Bangalore and Kolkata. Lastly, tickets for the match in Ahmedabad will become available on September 3.

Road to the Finals

As the tournament progresses and excitement escalates, the ICC has also confirmed that tickets for the much-anticipated semifinals and final will become available on September 15. These matches are bound to be nail-biters, and fans won't want to miss out on the chance to witness history in the making.

A Glimpse into the Past

For those who can't wait until August 31, don't forget that tickets for non-Indian matches in the 2023 World Cup have already been up for grabs. Mastercard users got a head start on August 24, and the general public joined in on the action on August 25. This early ticket release allowed fans to secure their spots for other thrilling matchups in this highly-anticipated tournament.

