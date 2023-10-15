Urvashi Rautela Tags Ahmedabad Police In Social Media Post Due THIS Reason After Attending India vs Pakistan

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad was jam-packed for the mega clash between India and Pakistan on Saturday (October 15). Indian fans were not disappointed after reaching the venue as they witnessed one of the finest knocks a batter has ever played against the likes of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Shadan Kha and more of the Pakistan bowlers who got toyed by the India captain Rohit Sharma. Many celebrities were present at the venue including Randeep Hooda, Arijit Singh, Urvashi Rautela and more.

Famous celebrity Urvashi recently tagged Ahmedabad Police in a social media post claiming that she lost her 24-Carat Gold Iphone at the stadium. (Throwback: When Pakistan Fans Threw Stones At Indian Fielders, Read Here)

"Lost my 24 carat real gold i phone at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad! If anyone comes across it, please help. Contact me ASAP," read the post caption. Here is the post:

When Urvashi posted a video on Saturday showing her tickets for the event while travelling to the Narendra Modi Stadium, it went viral. The actress then thrilled her followers by sharing a photo of herself wearing a bright blue attire while watching India vs Pakistan. (Watch: Urvashi Rautela Attends India vs Pakistan Match In Ahmedabad, Gets Trolled Online)

Following their convincing victory over traditional rival Pakistan, the Indian men's cricket team on Sunday arrived in Pune ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 clash against Bangladesh. After registering back-to-back three victories in their World Cup campaign, Men in Blue will face Bangladesh on Thursday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

As the members of Men in Blue walked out of the terminal, many fans, who had gathered outside the airport, chanted 'India, India.'

In the match against Pakistan, Jasprit Bumrah was one of five Indian bowlers to end with two wickets, and he was instrumental in a first-innings collapse that saw eight wickets fall for just 36 runs. Ravindra Jadeja, Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav and India head coach Rahul Dravid were seen walking towards the bus. (With ANI inputs)