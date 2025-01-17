Cricketer Rinku Singh Engaged To Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj? Buzz Breaks Internet

India’s star batter Rinku Singh made headlines when he smashed five back-to-back sixes during the 2023 Indian Premier League game against Gujarat Titans. He ended up making 28 to win off the last five balls against Yash Dayal. On the back of a successful run in the IPL, he was added to India’s white-ball squad. On Friday, the Uttar Pradesh-based batter again made headlines as the news of his engagement wreaked havoc on social media.

As per the buzz, the star batter has got engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj. As per ABP news, Priya Saroj's father clarified that the news is fake. The report further stated that MLA Tufani Saroj who is the father of Priya Saroj denied the news of the engagement but then added that Rinku Singh's family spoke to our elder son-in-law who is on the post of CJM in Aligarh about the relationship of the couple.

Priya Saroj is a lawyer in the Supreme Court, and she studied at Delhi University. Talking about Rinku Singh’s career, he has cemented his spot in India’s white-ball team but is yet to play Test cricket. As of now, Rinku has played 2 ODIs and 30 T20I International matches in his career. The left-hand batter made 55 runs in 2 ODI innings with the highest score of 38 runs. Apart from the ODIs, he has made 507 runs in 22 T20I games with the highest score of 69 runs.

The Indian team will host England in five T20Is and three ODIs before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Star batter Rinku Singh has been added to India’s T20I side on the back of his terrific outing in the field.

India T20I squad against England: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel (vc), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk)