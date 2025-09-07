The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reported a massive financial upswing, with its cash and bank balance rising by ₹14,627 crore over the past five years. According to a report in Cricbuzz, this growth includes an impressive ₹4,193 crore addition in the last financial year alone, taking the total reserves to ₹20,686 crore after disbursing dues to state units.

General Fund Almost Doubles Since 2019

The BCCI’s general fund has nearly doubled in the last five years, growing from ₹3,906 crore in 2019 to ₹7,988 crore in 2024. These figures were shared with state associations and are part of the statement of accounts submitted at the 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The report quoted the BCCI’s honorary secretary, who highlighted how the board has increased reserves even after clearing payments to state cricket associations.

Big Provisions For Tax Liabilities

Despite its growing reserves, the BCCI continues to earmark huge sums for tax obligations. For FY 2023-24, it has provisioned ₹3,150 crore towards income tax while simultaneously contesting the matter in courts and tribunals. The board emphasized that this is a precautionary measure, even as legal proceedings are ongoing.

Dip In Media Rights, Surge In Investment Income

One area of concern has been media rights income, which fell to ₹813.14 crore from ₹2,524.80 crore due to fewer home internationals. However, this was offset by a sharp increase in investment income, which jumped to ₹986.45 crore from ₹533.05 crore, thanks to higher returns on deposits.

IPL And ICC Distributions Boost Surplus

The Indian Premier League (IPL) and ICC revenue shares continue to be the biggest contributors to BCCI’s growth. The board reported a surplus of ₹1,623.08 crore for 2023-24, up from ₹1,167.99 crore the previous year.

Big Allocations For Cricket And Infrastructure

For the year 2023-24, the BCCI earmarked ₹1,200 crore for infrastructure development, ₹350 crore for the platinum jubilee benevolent fund, and ₹500 crore for cricket development. State associations received ₹1,990.18 crore, with ₹2,013.97 crore projected for the current year.

AGM To Formalize Figures

All financial figures will be formally presented at the BCCI’s AGM scheduled for September 28. With reserves touching record highs, the board has further cemented its position as the wealthiest cricketing body in the world.