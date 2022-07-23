Cristiano Ronaldo drops a HOT workout pic amid transfer news - Check Here

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo has probably the hottest body in the world. Ronaldo is incredibly proud of his body’s ability to seemingly defy time. At the age of 37, Cristiano’s body is as fit as it was over a decade ago. On Saturday, Ronaldo shared a photo from his workout session where the Portuguese star can be seen doing crunches. He captained the photo with muscle emoji. In the two photos shared by Ronald, his ribs are clearly visible from the side proving that there is close to nothing fat in Ronaldo's body.

Vital Stats about Ronaldo's body

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 81 kg

Chest: 42 inches

Arms: 14 inches

Waist: 32 inches

Here are some other posts by CR7, displaying his near-perfect body -

Meanwhile, Ronaldo's future at Manchester United is still uncertain. In what was an iconic move back to the England Premier League, the trophyless season at United is hunting the dreams of the 37-year-old to be the greatest ever to play the game. Ronaldo wants to play at the top level and United are not playing in the Champions League next season. It came as a shock to the club and the footballing world when the talismanic forward submitted his exit request.

However, this is the first time in Ronaldo's career that he is not being wanted by the European heavyweights like - Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and more. It is likely to say that the Five-time Ballon d'Or would've expected a better reception from other clubs but shockingly all the clubs have turned their backs on the prolific goalscorer.