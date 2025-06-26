Cristiano Ronaldo Signs New Contract With Al Nassr Until 2027

Cristiano Ronaldo has officially signed a contract extension with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, committing his future to the team until June 2027. The Portuguese legend’s decision marks another milestone in his illustrious career and signals his intention to continue playing competitive football well into his 40s. Ronaldo, who initially joined Al Nassr in December 2022, has been a transformative figure in Saudi football. In less than three seasons, he has scored an incredible number of goals, helped Al Nassr become a major global name, and significantly raised the visibility of the Saudi Pro League. His presence has also contributed to the arrival of other international stars in the league.

Since his arrival at Al Nassr, Ronaldo has:

Scored 99 goals in 111 appearances across competitions

Won the Saudi Pro League Golden Boot in the 2023–24 season

Taken Al Nassr to multiple domestic and continental finals

Played a major role in boosting global interest and sponsorship in Saudi football

At 40 years old, Ronaldo continues to display elite fitness and commitment. The contract extension means he will be with Al Nassr at least until he is 42, pushing the limits of how long a top-level outfield player can remain competitive.

Public Announcement

In a public announcement, Al Nassr stated: “Al Nassr Club Company officially signed a contract extension with Cristiano Ronaldo until 2027. He remains a vital part of our project moving forward.”

A new chapter begins. Same passion, same dream. Let's make history together. __ pic.twitter.com/JRwwjEcSZR — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) June 26, 2025

What’s Next For Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s decision to extend his stay at Al Nassr until 2027 is more than just a football contract; it’s a statement of intent. It shows his belief in the club’s vision, his commitment to pushing boundaries, and his refusal to slow down. As he nears 1,000 career goals and eyes more titles, fans worldwide can still witness the legend write new chapters in a career that already belongs to football history.