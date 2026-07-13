/CSK and Stephen Fleming part ways after 18-year association; five-time IPL champions confirm split

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and head coach Stephen Fleming have mutually decided to end their long-standing association, bringing the curtain down on one of the most successful partnerships in Indian Premier League (IPL) history.
The franchise confirmed the development on Monday, ending an 18-year journey that began when Fleming joined CSK as a player in the inaugural IPL season in 2008 before taking charge as head coach in 2009.
Under Fleming's leadership, Chennai Super Kings achieved unprecedented success in the IPL. The franchise won five IPL titles and lifted the Champions League T20 trophy twice during his time at the helm.
CSK also became one of the most consistent teams in IPL history, reaching the playoffs a record 12 times and featuring in 10 IPL finals.
CSK owner Rupa Gurunath praised Fleming's contribution to the franchise, describing him as a crucial figure in building the team's identity.
"Stephen Fleming has been the heartbeat of our coaching unit for almost the entire journey of this franchise. For nearly two decades, he has helped shape our identity, vision, and pursuit of excellence," she said.
CSK Managing Director Kasi Viswanathan also highlighted Fleming's impact beyond trophies and results, crediting him for creating the culture that defined the franchise.
"Fleming helped define not just how we played, but what we wanted to be as a franchise. He built a culture rooted in consistency, humility, and putting the team first," Viswanathan said.
Reflecting on his departure, Fleming described his association with CSK as the most important chapter of his coaching career.
"Eighteen years is a lifetime in sport, and I leave with nothing but gratitude. My time with Chennai Super Kings has been the privilege of my coaching career," Fleming said.
He added that the memories created with the franchise would remain special, saying CSK would always hold a close place in his heart.
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