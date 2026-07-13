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CSK and Stephen Fleming part ways after 18-year association; five-time IPL champions confirm split

Chennai Super Kings and head coach Stephen Fleming have mutually ended their historic 18-year association, bringing an end to one of the IPL's most successful coaching partnerships. Under Fleming, CSK won five IPL titles and became one of the league's most consistent franchises.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 13, 2026, 12:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 12:10 PM IST
CSK and Stephen Fleming part ways after 18-year association; five-time IPL champions confirm split
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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