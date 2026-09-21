/CSK appoint Zaheer Khan as head coach for IPL 2027

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have named former India pace spearhead Zaheer Khan as their head coach ahead of the IPL 2027 season. The appointment of Zaheer follows the departure of long-standing head coach Stephen Fleming, who parted ways with the franchise after serving nearly two decades as both a player and coach.
Under Fleming’s tenure, Chennai established one of the most decorated dynasties in T20 history, securing five IPL trophies and two Champions League T20 titles.
The Transition In CSK Dugout
The strategic shift comes on the heels of back-to-back challenging campaigns for the Men in Yellow, prompting the CSK management to revamp their backroom structure.
Zaheer brings vast administrative and mentorship pedigree to the Chennai camp. Following an illustrious playing career where he claimed 311 Test and 282 ODI wickets for India, the left-arm bowler transitioned into key advisory roles in the IPL -serving as the Director of Cricket Operations for Mumbai Indians and later as a mentor for the Lucknow Super Giants.
More to follow...
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