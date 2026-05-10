CSK beat MI and RCB in this battle despite MS Dhoni’s absence in IPL 2026 - Know

The Chennai Super Kings have once again proven why they remain one of the biggest brands in world cricket. Despite intense competition from rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians, CSK has emerged as the most watched team of the IPL 2026 season in terms of average viewership per match. The achievement underlines the franchise’s unmatched fan following and enduring popularity, even in an era where the legendary MS Dhoni is no longer actively playing on the field.

CSK Continue to Rule IPL Viewership

According to the latest viewership figures as qouted by Sports Tak, Chennai Super Kings are averaging a staggering 308 million viewers per match during IPL 2026, placing them comfortably at the top of the charts.

The franchise’s dominance highlights the emotional connection fans continue to share with the Yellow Army. Even without Dhoni featuring as an active player, his legacy and association with CSK remain powerful enough to attract massive audiences across the globe.

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RCB Stay Close Behind Thanks to Virat Kohli Factor

Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru occupy second place with an impressive average of 303 million viewers per game.

A major reason behind RCB’s continued popularity is the unmatched star appeal of Virat Kohli, whose global fanbase continues to drive enormous engagement for the Bengaluru franchise. Their recent title triumph has further boosted their reach and visibility during the 2026 season.

Mumbai Indians Maintain Massive Fanbase

Five time champions Mumbai Indians sit third on the list with an average viewership of 293 million per match.

Despite enduring a difficult campaign on the field, MI continue to command huge numbers due to the presence of superstars like Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Suryakumar Yadav.

SRH and KKR Round Out Top Five

Sunrisers Hyderabad claimed fourth spot with an average of 290 million viewers per game. Under the leadership of Pat Cummins, SRH have expanded their fanbase significantly, powered by exciting performances from Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Travis Head.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders completed the top five with 280 million viewers per match. Backed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and boasting a rich IPL legacy, KKR continue to remain among the league’s biggest crowd pullers.

Top 5 Most Watched Teams in IPL 2026

Team Average Viewers Per Match

Chennai Super Kings 308 Million

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 303 Million

Mumbai Indians 293 Million

Sunrisers Hyderabad 290 Million

Kolkata Knight Riders 280 Million

Dhoni’s Legacy Still Powers CSK’s Global Appeal

CSK’s rise to the top once again proves that the franchise’s popularity extends far beyond on field performances. The emotional attachment fans have with MS Dhoni and the culture built around the team continues to make Chennai Super Kings the biggest attraction of IPL 2026.

he didnt played 2026 ipl add ythat this is despite him missing