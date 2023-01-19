CSK captain MS Dhoni begins prep for IPL 2023 by hitting SIXES during nets session and video goes viral - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that his homecoming is a great occasion. Dhoni has already begun the prep for the IPL 2023 even if the tournament is still more than two months away. Not to forget, Dhoni does not play any form of cricket these days after quitting international cricket and would be eager to get some balls right in the middle of his bat as the countdown begins for the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. Dhoni was seen playing some balls in the nest on Thursday and a fan posted his video on Twitter account.

MS Dhoni is aware that fans call DRS the ‘Dhoni Review System’, says former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina

Dhoni is known for playing bis shots even in the nets session and that is exactly what he can be seen doing in the nets session as CSK captain begins training for the IPL 2023.

Watch Dhoni's net sessions here:

IPL 2023 could possibly be Dhoni's last tournament as well. Last year, before CSK's last match in IPL 2022, Dhoni was asked whether this was the last time the fans were seeing him in the yellow jersey. Dhoni had said that he will return for IPL 2023 as he wants to retire in front of the home crowd. Not to forget, IPL will be returning to India after two seasons. IPL 2021 was partially played in India but due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league came to a halt and the second half had to be rescheduled in later half of the year in UAE.

Dhoni has won IPL four times with CSK as captain and would be aiming for the fifth title to finish off in style. This year, he will have the services of England star all-rounder Ben Stokes, who is being seen as the next captain of the four-time champions.