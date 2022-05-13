MS Dhoni may have cross the age of 40 but is still among the fittest cricketers going around.

It is not so easy to play cricket at this age. Becomes tougher when you are playing just one tournament in a year. Dhoni, however, has mastered this art.

He showed how good he is again in the IPL 2022 game vs Mumbai Indians, which CSK lost by 5 wickets.

Chennai were bundled out for only 97 with Dhoni scoring 36 off 33 deliveries that also involved 4 fours and 2 sixes.

With CSK now knocked out of the tournament, fans are curious whether MSD will feature for the team in 2023.

If former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar is to be believed, Dhoni would indeed play in IPL 2023.

"Well, I mean, look at the way he (MS Dhoni) has played. He is clearly showing he is keen, and still enthusiastic about the game. In the field, what is sometimes most telling is that when you get to 8-9 and you are looking to sort of give up the game, but here he was running between the overs, he was running from one end to the other, and it shows he was keen to get the next over done," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"He sensed an opportunity with those 2-3 early wickets but we have seen him do that regularly which means ‘definitely not’. That’s what Dhoni had said when Danny asked him (in 2020)," he added.