हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2022

CSK captain MS Dhoni to retire after IPL 2022? Sunil Gavaskar makes a BIG statement

MS Dhoni may have cross the age of 40 but is still among the fittest cricketers going around. 

CSK captain MS Dhoni to retire after IPL 2022? Sunil Gavaskar makes a BIG statement
Source/Twitter

MS Dhoni may have cross the age of 40 but is still among the fittest cricketers going around. 

It is not so easy to play cricket at this age. Becomes tougher when you are playing just one tournament in a year. Dhoni, however, has mastered this art. 

He showed how good he is again in the IPL 2022 game vs Mumbai Indians, which CSK lost by 5 wickets. 

Chennai were bundled out for only 97 with Dhoni scoring 36 off 33 deliveries that also involved 4 fours and 2 sixes.

With CSK now knocked out of the tournament, fans are curious whether MSD will feature for the team in 2023. 

If former Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar is to be believed, Dhoni would indeed play in IPL 2023. 

"Well, I mean, look at the way he (MS Dhoni) has played. He is clearly showing he is keen, and still enthusiastic about the game. In the field, what is sometimes most telling is that when you get to 8-9 and you are looking to sort of give up the game, but here he was running between the overs, he was running from one end to the other, and it shows he was keen to get the next over done," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

"He sensed an opportunity with those 2-3 early wickets but we have seen him do that regularly which means ‘definitely not’. That’s what Dhoni had said when Danny asked him (in 2020)," he added.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2022MS DhoniChennai Super KingsSunil Gavaskar
Next
Story

RCB vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s RCB vs PBKS IPL Match No. 60 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, 7:30 PM IST May 13

Must Watch

PT16M10S

Will Kashmiri Pandits ever get justice?