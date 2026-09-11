Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /CSK deny MS Dhoni's ownership bid amid stake speculation ahead of IPL 2027

CSK deny MS Dhoni's ownership bid amid stake speculation ahead of IPL 2027

Speculation emerged in late August 2026 that the former India captain and CSK icon MS Dhoni had expressed interest in buying equity in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 11, 2026, 11:35 PM IST|Updated: Sep 11, 2026, 11:35 PM IST
CSK deny MS Dhoni's ownership bid amid stake speculation ahead of IPL 2027
Image Credit: Pic credit: IANS

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
From weakest link to key player: How India strengthened its position in BRICS
2
3
4
5