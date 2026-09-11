Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management has firmly dismissed reports suggesting that former captain MS Dhoni sought a significant equity stake in the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise.
Top CSK officials termed the speculation baseless, clarifying that no negotiations or formal proposals regarding a substantial stake acquisition ever took place.
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Speculation emerged in late August 2026 that the former India captain and CSK icon had expressed interest in buying equity in the IPL team.
One report claimed Dhoni initially sought around 25 percent, later reduced his demand to 20 percent and then 18 percent, while the franchise’s reported counter-offers rose only from 3 percent to 4 percent and finally 5.5 percent.
Talks were said to have been verbal only and ended without agreement, prompting speculation about strain in the long-standing relationship.
A senior CSK official has now flatly rejected the claims, clarifying that Dhoni never approached management regarding a stake purchase.
"MS has never asked us about it. We never discussed the matter. We also don’t have any information about him having discussed this with Mr N Srinivasan either," the senior CSK official told Cricbuzz.
While the franchise denied any current bid to acquire a large ownership block, a Cricbuzz report revealed that Dhoni has quietly held a small minority financial interest in the franchise for years:
Shareholding Volume: Dhoni reportedly owns over 100,000 unlisted equity shares in Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL), acquired via private, off-market transactions in the past.
Percentage Stake: Because CSKCL has over 30 crore public shares (representing roughly 40% of the total equity, with the N. Srinivasan-led promoter group controlling over 55%), Dhoni’s holding accounts for an estimated 0.01% to 0.02% of the company.
Estimated Value: Pegged against recent top-tier IPL team valuations in the ₹16,000-crore range, his current holding is valued at approximately Rs 2.6 crore to Rs 3 crore - a modest fraction of his estimated Rs 1,200-crore net worth.
Far from being alienated from the franchise, Dhoni remains central to CSK's strategic planning.
Franchise officials indicated that high-level operational decisions - including player retentions, trade window targets, and the finalization of the next coaching setup - remain on pause until Dhoni meets with team management upon returning from his visit to the United States.
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