Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2985566https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/csk-finalise-their-captain-for-ipl-2026-after-sanju-samson-trade-shuffle-2985566.html
NewsCricket
CSK

CSK Finalise Their Captain For IPL 2026 After Sanju Samson Trade Shuffle

The Chennai Super Kings have officially announced their captain for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Nov 16, 2025, 09:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CSK Finalise Their Captain For IPL 2026 After Sanju Samson Trade ShuffleImage Credit:- CSK

The Chennai Super Kings have officially announced their captain for the upcoming IPL 2026 season, putting an end to all speculation following the blockbuster trade that brought Sanju Samson to the franchise. The confirmation came on the IPL retention deadline day, shortly after CSK completed one of the biggest trade deals in league history.

Gaikwad Retains Leadership Despite Major Squad Overhaul

CSK’s decision to continue with Gaikwad underscores their commitment to long-term leadership continuity. Gaikwad first took charge in 2024 and, despite an injury-disrupted 2025 campaign, the franchise remains confident in his ability to lead a new-look squad. The team announced the decision through a bold social media message: “Lead the way, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Sanju Samson’s Arrival Sparks Debate, But CSK Stay Firm

The trade that sent Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson dominated headlines across the cricket world. Samson, an experienced IPL captain himself, was seen by many as a potential contender for CSK’s leadership. However, the franchise clearly views him as a premium batting addition rather than a captaincy replacement, signalling a defined leadership structure for the coming season.

Eleven Players Released to Begin a Fresh Cycle

Ahead of the 2026 mega auction, CSK released as many as 11 players, opting for a near-fresh slate. The significant departures are:- Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, including veterans like Jadeja, reflect a shift toward rebuilding a squad that can perform consistently over the next three-year cycle. 

List of Players retained by CSK:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey, part of Zee News English's Sports Desk, is a passionate sports journalist with a focus on cricket, football, WWE, and tennis. Known for his keen eye and storytelling skills, he brings... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Nowgam Blast
Nowgam Blast Rekindles Focus On Area's Long History Of Terror Activity
J&K's Naugam
Naugam: Town That Became Terror ‘Epicentre’ — Inside Blast That Killed 9
Kaal Bhairav drone
Indigenous Kaal Bhairav Drone Roars On International Stage, Wins Silver
Rohini Acharya
Lalu's Daughter Rohini Acharya's Explosive First Reaction After Bombshell Post
India
Pune Labour Commissioner Summons TCS Over Multiple Layoff Complaints By NITES
India
India Could Gain Edge as US Exempts Key Agri Products from Reciprocal Tariffs
Myntra winter outfit
Gen Z Guide: Shop This Modern Winter Fest Look for Men on Myntra
winter outfit ideas
Gen Z Winter Fest Edit: How to Layer a Festive Look with Myntra Picks
Pakistan
Pakistan Using Khalistani Groups To Fuel Hindu-Sikh Rift: Report
Myntra Fashion
Styling A Fest Kurta Look From Myntra: Gen Z Guide For A Cool Fest Fit