CSK Finalise Their Captain For IPL 2026 After Sanju Samson Trade Shuffle

The Chennai Super Kings have officially announced their captain for the upcoming IPL 2026 season, putting an end to all speculation following the blockbuster trade that brought Sanju Samson to the franchise. The confirmation came on the IPL retention deadline day, shortly after CSK completed one of the biggest trade deals in league history.

Gaikwad Retains Leadership Despite Major Squad Overhaul

CSK’s decision to continue with Gaikwad underscores their commitment to long-term leadership continuity. Gaikwad first took charge in 2024 and, despite an injury-disrupted 2025 campaign, the franchise remains confident in his ability to lead a new-look squad. The team announced the decision through a bold social media message: “Lead the way, Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.”

Sanju Samson’s Arrival Sparks Debate, But CSK Stay Firm

The trade that sent Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to the Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson dominated headlines across the cricket world. Samson, an experienced IPL captain himself, was seen by many as a potential contender for CSK’s leadership. However, the franchise clearly views him as a premium batting addition rather than a captaincy replacement, signalling a defined leadership structure for the coming season.

Eleven Players Released to Begin a Fresh Cycle

Ahead of the 2026 mega auction, CSK released as many as 11 players, opting for a near-fresh slate. The significant departures are:- Matheesha Pathirana, Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Vansh Bedi, Andre Siddarth, Rachin Ravindra, Deepak Hooda, Vijay Shankar, Shaik Rasheed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, including veterans like Jadeja, reflect a shift toward rebuilding a squad that can perform consistently over the next three-year cycle.

List of Players retained by CSK:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, MS Dhoni, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary