/CSK head coach for IPL 2027: 4 overseas names who could replace Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will enter a new era during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. After nearly two decades of continuity, Stephen Fleming and the franchise mutually parted ways in July 2026, ending one of the most successful coaching tenures in IPL history.
Fleming joined CSK as a player in 2008 and took over as head coach in 2009. Under him the side won five IPL titles (2010, 2011, 2018, 2021, 2023) and two Champions League T20 crowns, reached a record number of playoffs and finals, and built a culture of calm professionalism that defined CSK for years. The partnership with MS Dhoni was central to that success.
But after three successive seasons without a playoff appearance (including a last-place finish in 2025 and eighth in 2026), and underwhelming results with the sister franchises in SA20 and Major League Cricket, both sides agreed it was time for a change. Fleming has moved into the England Test coaching role.
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Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has indicated the franchise is leaning toward an overseas coach. The final decision will involve input from MS Dhoni and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Here are four overseas names who have featured prominently in discussions and reports as potential replacements:
Brendon McCullum, the former New Zealand captain and aggressive white-ball innovator is frequently mentioned as a high-profile option.
McCullum previously coached Kolkata Knight Riders and is currently England’s white-ball head coach. His 'Bazball'-style philosophy prioritises positive intent, fearlessness and high scoring rates - a clear contrast to the more measured, process-driven approach that characterised much of the Fleming era.
He also has a prior connection with CSK as a player. Appointing him would signal a deliberate shift toward a more expansive brand of cricket as the franchise rebuilds.
Michael Hussey, known as "Mr Cricket" is the internal frontrunner. Hussey played for CSK with distinction and has served as the team's batting coach since 2018. He already understands the franchise culture, the dressing-room dynamics, the younger Indian talent pipeline, and the expectations that come with wearing yellow.
Promoting him would provide continuity while still delivering a fresh voice at the top. His calm demeanour, technical expertise and long association with the Super Kings group make him a low-risk, high-familiarity choice.
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Albie Morkel, the former South African all-rounder and CSK player has recently been appointed head coach of Joburg Super Kings, the franchise’s SA20 sister team. That move is widely viewed as a potential stepping stone.
Morkel knows the Super Kings ecosystem, has strong relationships within the organisation, and brings the perspective of a successful IPL winner from the playing days.
His appointment would keep the coaching role within the broader Super Kings family while introducing a new leader.
Jonathan Trott, the former England batter offers a different profile. Trott has international coaching experience, including a stint as head coach of Afghanistan, and is known for a structured, disciplined approach.
While he has less direct IPL pedigree than the other three names, his experience developing sides and working in high-pressure international environments could appeal if CSK wants a coach who emphasises process, resilience and clear structures after a period of inconsistency.
CSK's management has made it clear that recruitment strategy and potential trade deals will wait until the new head coach is officially installed.
Whoever takes the job inherits a side in transition - still carrying the weight of five titles and a massive fanbase, but needing to rediscover consistency and a clear identity for the next cycle.
The Fleming era delivered sustained excellence and unforgettable nights for CSK at Chepauk. The next coach will be tasked with writing the next chapter.
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